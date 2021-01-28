'Last Man Standing': Tim Allen Snaps Photo of Nancy Travis While Lamenting Final Season

✖

Tim Allen shared a photo via Twitter with fans showing his co-star Nancy Travis outside of their Last Man Standing studio as he touched on this being their final season. In the photo, Travis is standing in a black, long sleeve shirt and jeans wearing a face visor as part of COVID-19 protocols, outside of the Last Man Standing studio sign. "Nancy Travis heading set. Love this family of hard workers doing what we love. Already so sad this is our ninth and final season," Allen captioned the heartfelt image.

Several fans chimed in to show their support but a few mentioned he should somehow find a way to continue the show. "Tim Maybe you need to get another network to do another 9. seasons," one person suggested. Someone else said, "Many thanks to you [Tim Allen] and Nancy [Travis] and all the cast, crew & writers for nine wonderful years of LMS! So sad to think our time together is almost over. In my dreams you two create a spin-off! Can we negotiate?" One Twitter user questioned why they didn't just shoot for one more season, writing, "Why do big shows always tend to end on the 9th season? Seinfeld, the office. Now last man standing. Hard to get to that season 10??? And call it quit there?"

Recently, the cast and fans celebrated Krista Marie Yu's final appearance on the episode titled "Jen Again." Fans at home celebrated her comeback, especially after the first few episodes of the season missed out on Yu's charm and wit. In the episode, Mike (Allen) first tried his best to keep her comeback a secret from his wife Vanessa (Travis). However, that didn't work as planned. At the beginning of the episode, Mike accidentally told Kyle (Christoph Sanders) and Kyle said he's not very good at keeping secrets. While fans thought he might be the one to reveal the big secret, it was actually Mandy who spilled the beans.

Her arrival was nostalgic for fans to watch, and Jen was very thrilled to stay with the Baxters for a week. However, not everything remained on a happy note, there was some tension throughout the episode, but everything eventually came together.