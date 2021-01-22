'Last Man Standing' Fans Celebrate Jen's First Appearance in Final Season

Krista Marie Yu finally made her first appearance on Last Man Standing's ninth and final season in this week's episode, appropriately titled "Jen Again." Fans at home celebrated her comeback, especially after the first few episodes of the season missed out on Yu's charm and wit. In the new episode, Mike (Tim Allen) first tried his best to keep Jen's return a secret from Vanessa (Nancy Travis), but it did not work out as planned.

At the beginning of the episode, Mike accidentally told Kyle (Christoph Sanders) about Jen's return. Of course, he told Mandy (Molly McCook), so it was only a matter of time before Vanessa would find out. Kyle did a good job of keeping it a secret, but Mandy surprisingly split it out. Vanessa was incredibly excited to learn Jen was coming back to Colorado to live with them for a year.

When Jen did arrive, she said she was excited to stay with the Baxters for only a week, which really confused Mike and Vanessa. They spoke with her father, Henry, who said he never told Jen how long she was really going to stay in the U.S. Henry only wanted to talk to Vanessa about why Jen was spending a whole year away from Hong Kong. Later, Jen had a heated conversation with Henry, leaving Vanessa and Mike to theorize what was going on. Jen and Henry's conversation ended with yelling though.