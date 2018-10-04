‘Last Man Standing’ Sneak Peek Reveals Mike Baxter Considering Selling Late Father’s Shop

Mike Baxter is fed up with his dead father’s pot shop. In a sneak peek of Friday’s episode of Last Man Standing, Tim Allen‘s character threatens to sell the marijuana dispensary after its current manager, Mike’s son-in-law Ryan (Jordan Masterson), complains about its plethora of issues.

Click here to watch the sneak peek from Entertainment Tonight.

Videos by PopCulture.com

“When I agreed to look after your dad’s pot dispensary, I didn’t think there’d be quite this much business stuff,” Ryan says in the sneak peek, showing a thick folder filled with the new lease, insurance documents and a request for a meeting to discuss the building’s structural issues.

“This is insane!” Mike exclaims, as Bud’s Buds is clearly taking its toll on him.

“You’re preaching to the choir, man. All that paper is the leading cause of deforestation!” Ryan says.

“I hate this shop,” Mike says, before an idea comes to him: He’ll sell the shop. “You know what? That’s it, he’s gone. Let’s get rid of it all. I’ll sell Bud’s Buds and if you act now, I’ll throw in a lumpy chair and 20 boxes of mystery crap.”

“Wait, you want to sell the shop? I work there,” Ryan says, clearly worried about his employment status.

But Mike had a solution: “OK, act now, you get an irritating son-in-law!”

The newly-revived series is just two episodes into its seventh season, but young star Jet Jurgensmeyer, who replaced Flynn Morrison as an older Boyd Baxter, said season 7 is going to be “bigger and better” than before.

“People saying that it’s a very political show, but really it’s all about family. It’s not very political,” Jet told PopCulture.com this week. “Yes, Tim Allen and Jordan Masterson, they have their characters go back and forth. Their little banters. But that’s all comedic stuff. It’s really all about family.”

Jurgensmeyer is one of two actors who replaced a former Last Man Standing star after FOX revived the series following ABC‘s cancellation; Molly McCook is the other.

McCook replaced Molly Ephraim as Mandy Baxter, much to fans’ criticism. Ephraim didn’t wish to return to the show after taking other work when the show was canceled.

After taking note of fan outrage, McCook took to Twitter to quell the upset.

“I know a lot of you have been commenting that you hate that there’s a new Mandy. And I totally don’t blame you. The industry is a funny place,” McCook wrote in a tweet on Sept. 17. “But I’m doing my BEST and making her my own. I know it’s not ideal that she ever had to change. But try to keep an open mind.”

Catch the second episode of season 7 of Last Man Standing, “Man vs. Myth,” on Friday at 8 p.m. ET on Fox.