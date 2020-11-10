'Last Man Standing' Season 9 Premiere Date Revealed on Fox

✖

Fox unveiled the premiere dates of several of its shows on Tuesday. In addition to sharing when new shows such as Call Me Kat and The Masked Dancer will premiere, the network also revealed the premiere date for the final season of Last Man Standing. According to TVLine, Last Man Standing will premiere in January.

More specifically, Last Man Standing will premiere on Jan. 3. The show will join a comedy-heavy slate on that night, airing at 8:30 p.m. right before The Simpsons and Bless the Harts. Of course, fans of the Tim Allen-fronted series likely know that Season 9 of the show will be it's last. In October, Allen shared a statement with Variety in which he opened up about the fact that the show is coming to an end. He said, "I've been one lucky dude to have been part of Last Man Standing. I so appreciate the incredible support from our fans over this near decade of work."

"As we approach the ninth season, I just admire and feel grateful for all the hard work our wonderful cast and crew have done," Allen added. "We had all considered to end the show after last season, but together with Fox, we decided to add a year so we could produce a full season to create the gentle and fun goodbye. I'm looking forward to a memorable and hilarious final season." Michael Thorn, the president of Fox Entertainment, also released a statement on the news, as he said, "It has been an honor to be home for Tim Allen and Last Man Standing. Millions of families have long enjoyed the show because, perhaps, they see themselves in the Baxters. The loyal affection they've shown proves just how much this series has meant to them."

"On behalf of everyone at Fox, a big, big thank you to Last Man Standing's brilliant cast, led by Tim, Nancy and Hector, as well as its writers and crew, headed by showrunner Kevin Abbott," Thorn continued. "We'll be rooting them on throughout the season as they conclude what has been an impressive run." Last Man Standing previously got another life on Fox after it was canceled by ABC in 2017. The show has since aired two seasons on Fox, with its upcoming ninth season set to be it's last. If fans want to follow along with Last Man Standing's swan song, they can turn in to Fox on Sunday, Jan. 3 at 8:30 p.m. ET to catch the premiere.