‘Last Man Standing’ Season 8 Renewal: Fans’ Tweets Prove They Are so Pumped

Last Man Standing was just renewed for Season 8 at Fox, and fans’ tweets about the news prove they are so pumped for the show to return.

Following the big announcement, Last Man Standing fans began taking to social media to express their excitement.

Videos by PopCulture.com

“I love @LastManStanding because it is real family show with so many emotions in a 30 minute show that is always leaving you wanting more,” one fan tweeted. “Thank you again @FOXTV for bringing back #LastManStanding & congratulations to 150 Episodes!”

I love @LastManStanding because it is real family show with so many emotions in a 30 minute show that is always leaving you wanting more. Thank you again @FOXTV for bringing back #LastManStanding & congratulations to 150 Episodes! #LastManStanding150 pic.twitter.com/0geFMIFl3n — Chad Miller/LMS is Back (@AllenRocks7) April 17, 2019

“I am so happy for you guys,” another fan said, later adding, “Congratulations on getting renewed.”

“I’m so glad it’s being renewed! Congratulations!” someone else commented while another person tweeted, “Congratulations to The Cast, … And to Your Viewers!! We are so Happy to have a Wonderfully Funny program, (cast!) to entertain us & make us laugh, … alot (sic)! Thanks FOXTV! Best show!”

My happiness has been renewed, tool!!! (Trust me, it’s just as monumental as your announcement…just with a much smaller impact…LOL) pic.twitter.com/YsfWeYB06v — Ziljenn (@ZilJenn) April 18, 2019

The Season 8 renewal was announced by Fox Entertainment President Michael Thorn, who said, “Last Man Standing roared out of the gate on Fox, and has maintained its ratings dominance ever since. Much of that credit goes to the incredibly funny and talented Tim Allen, not to mention Nancy, Hector and the rest of the show’s great cast.”

“We’d like to thank Kevin, Matt and the entire crew, along with our partners at 20th Century Fox Television, for overseeing one of television’s most popular comedies. We’d also like to congratulate them all on reaching 150 episodes — a milestone that’s well-deserved,” Thorn added.

Series star Tim Allen also commented on the news, saying, “Hard to believe Last Man Standing hits 150 episodes this week and it gets better with another upcoming season at Fox. Great news for all of us who are creating these stories and working our pants off to make you all laugh.”

“It’s another big high-five to the legions of loyal fans who have faithfully kept us front and center and huge on the radar. Thanks to our family at Fox, who continue to make us feel so at home,” he added. “Man, if we keep this up, they might have to call our show: Last Man Unable to Stand.”