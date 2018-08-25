‘Last Man Standing’ Season 7 Will Feature Pregnancy Storyline

Last Man Standing season 7 will feature a lot of changes, including the chance of a new baby in the Baxter family.

As Country Living points out, executive producer Kevin Abbott dished on what is in store for the family going into season 7, which will air on Fox instead of ABC. For Mandy Baxter (Molly McCook, replacing Molly Ephraim) and her husband, Kyle Anderson (Christoph Sanders), the plot will center around their desires to get pregnant.

Videos by PopCulture.com

However, things will apparently not come easy for the wannabe parents.

“Mandy and Kyle have been married for a year,” Abbott said during a recent Television Critics Association event. “Now they’re starting to think about having kids, and… you’re always told that the first time you have unprotected sex, you get pregnant. But what if that’s not the case? What if… they’re not having the easiest time getting pregnant?”

This comment also confirms that the show will experience a time jump around a year into the future. Abbott promises that lapse of time will shake the emotional dynamics of the show just a little bit.

“(It) gives us the opportunity to tell stories about that, that aren’t too raw, but explores some of the deeper emotions, while still being able to be funny,” he said.

While going through the trials and tribulations of a new marriage, Mandy and Kevin will also apparently be looking to Baxter family heads Mike (Tim Allen) and Vanessa (Nancy Travis). The patriarch and matriarch of the Baxter family will still have the same dynamic with one another that fans have loved since season 1.

“They’re a couple that have been married for a long time, and raised three wonderful daughters, and have a mutual respect but don’t always agree,” Travis said.

Allen added, “I always thought they should be an affectionate couple; they’re not always at odds.”

The biggest changes in store for Last Man Standing will be the recasting of two major roles.

As previously noted, Mandy will no longer be played by Ephraim. McCook, who has appeared on The Ranch and Modern Family, will step in to play the role. The other role to be recast is Boyd, the son of Mandy’s sister Kristin (Amanda Fuller). Jet Jurgensmeyer, who has appeared on Black-ish and Will & Grace, will take the place of Flynn Morrison.

Last Man Standing returns on Friday, Sept. 28 at 8 p.m. ET on Fox.

Photo Credit: 20th Century Fox Television