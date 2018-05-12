‘Last Man Standing’ Reveals New Logo With Key Change Fans Will Love

The Last Man Standing team revealed a new logo Friday, to go along with the show’s revival by Fox. It looks very similar to the show’s previous logo, but adds one big change: the Fox logo right under it.

The show’s social media pages have all been updated with the new-ish logo, which includes the Tim Allen-starring show’s title in the same font as fans are familiar with. Under the show’s title is the FOX logo.

Allen also posted the new logo on Twitter, were fans shared their excitement for the show’s return.

“Yyaaaayyy best news I heard all day,” one person wrote.

“Yay! So glad to hear this good news! I’ll be watching,” another fan wrote.

“YAY!!!!! That’s terrific news,” another added.

Last Man Standing ran six seasons on ABC before it was cancelled after the 2016-2017 TV season. It was produced by 20th Century Fox TV, which is how Fox ended up as the landing spot for the new season. During its final season on ABC, the series averaged 8.3 million viewers in Live+7 ratings, and a 1.7 18-49 rating.

“Excited?” Allen said in a statement released by Fox. “Team LMS was in the sixth inning, ahead by four runs, stands were packed and then for no reason, they call off the game. It leaves you sitting in the dugout, holding a bat and puzzled. Now we get the news from Fox that it’s time to get back out on that diamond – hell yes, I’m excited! When I heard the offer to create more episodes of Last Man Standing, I did a fist pump so hard I threw my back out. It’s the fans!”

Allen continued, “I could not be more grateful for the fans who wrote petitions and kept up the passion and incredible support for the show. And a fist pump, ouch, for Dana Walden and Gary Newman at Fox for not only listening to the fans, but for making the bold move to bring Last Man Standing back. I’m sure audiences will be curious to see what we look like after all these years. Oh, has it only been one year? Well, just goes to show you – a lot can happen in a year.”

“Last Man Standing ended too soon and the outcry from the fans has been deafening,” Gary Newman and Dana Walden, Chairmen and CEOs of Fox Television Group, said in a statement. “We’ve wanted to put the show back together since its final taping a year ago, and Tim never gave up hope either. Thanks to its millions of devoted viewers and the irrepressible Tim Allen, we haven’t seen the last of Last Man Standing.”

Last Man Standing was renewed after months of speculation and fan support. ABC insisted the cancellation was a business decision that had nothing to do with Allen’s conservative politics. Fans did not buy that, and started a movement to save the show. CMT first stepped in, but backed out because of the cost. Fox ultimately stepped up, officially reviving the show the day after cancelling fan-favorite sitcoms Brooklyn Nine-Nine, The Last Man on Earth and The Mick.

