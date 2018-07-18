‘Last Man Standing’ Releases First Reboot Promo

Fox unveiled the first promo with new footage for the upcoming revival to beloved sitcom Last Man Standing.

The Tim-Allen led comedy series will return after a year off the air on a new network, and the promo, released on Twitter by the show’s official account, makes a joke out of its new home.

“Look at that, look. It’s a fox,” Vanessa Baxter (Nancy Travis) says to her husband Mike (Allen) as the couple sits around a campfire.

“What is it?” Mike responds.

“A fox,” she responds.

“I’m– I’m sorry I didn’t hear you. What is that?” he says.

“A fox!” she says once again.

Mike then looks directly at the camera and says, “I know somebody’s going to be happy you said that three time.”

The revival was first officially announced back in May, with Allen releasing an enthusiastic statement about the return of the series for a seventh season.

“Excited? Team LMS was in the sixth inning, ahead by four runs, stands were packed and then for no reason, they call off the game. It leaves you sitting in the dugout, holding a bat and puzzled,” Allen said. “Now we get the news from Fox that it’s time to get back out on that diamond — hell yes, I’m excited!”

“When I heard the offer to create more episodes of Last Man Standing, I did a fist pump so hard I threw my back out,” he then joked. “It’s the fans!”

The series was originally cancelled by ABC after the 2016-2017 season, as the network opted to drop all sitcoms from its Friday night schedule. Last Man Standing is also a 20th Century Fox TV production, meaning ABC was paying high licensing fees to air the show.

ABC Entertainment President Channing Dungey explained the network’s side of the matter at the time.

“Last Man Standing was a challenging one for me because it was a steady performer in the ratings, but once we made the decision not to continue with comedies on Fridays, that was where we landed.”

Fans successfully lobbied for the show’s return and the success of ABC’s Roseanne revival made executives take a second look at the show. So, 20th Century Fox TV’s sister network Fox saved the day.

Along with Allen and Travis, the cast will also include returning stars Amanda Fuller, Jonathan Adams, Christoph Sanders, Jordan Masterson, Hector Elizondo and Kaitlyn Dever.

Molly Ephraim and Flynn Morrison, who played Mandy and Boyd respectively, will not return for the new season and their roles will be recast.

Last Man Standing will premiere Friday, Sept. 28 at 8 p.m. ET on Fox.