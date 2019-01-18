FOX Airing ‘Last Man Standing’ Rerun Friday Night, Returns With New Episode Next Week

FOX has revealed that Last Man Standing will not air a new episode on Friday night, with the network airing a rerun instead.

While fans will not get a fresh entry of the Tim Allen sitcom this week, the series will return with new episodes next week.

The most recent new episode of the series saw the Baxter family get a new foreign exchange student named Jen, as played by actress Krista Marie Yu (Agent Carter, Dr. Ken). It was recently announced that Yu has been promoted to series regular, so fans will be seeing her more often on the show.

In addition to Allen and Yu, Last Man Standing also stars Nancy Travis, Jonathan Adams, Amanda Fuller, Molly McCook, Christoph Sanders, Jordan Masterson, Jet Jurgensmeyer, and Hector Elizondo.

McCook joined the show for its new season on Fox to play Amanda Elaine “Mandy” Baxter-Anderson, as when the series previously aired on ABC the role was performed by actress Molly Ephraim.

In a 2018 interview, McCook opened up about her role on the show and shared what it’s like to work with Allen.

“Intimidating is the exact word that I would use for coming into this experience altogether, not only because it was an established family for six seasons but also because Tim Allen has been such a massive part of my entire life,” she said. “My favorite Christmas movie of all time is The Santa Clause, so there was an odd thing I had to get past once I started working with him.”

“The moment was actually after our first show. We did our bows and we were heading back and everybody was saying, ‘Great show.’ Tim hugged me and he said, ‘Welcome aboard,’ and I heard Buzz Lightyear. I never told him that,” McCook added. “I don’t listen or look at him and think of Buzz Lightyear, but it was one of those things where I was like, wow, nothing is cooler than Buzz Lightyear welcoming you aboard. That was pretty cool.”

The actress went on to share that while she “was pretty familiar with the show” when she landed an audition, she “actually avoided watching it as much as possible.”

“Molly Ephraim did such an amazing job on the show for all of those seasons. I am such an opposite choice; I knew if they were having me audition that they weren’t looking for a replica of Molly,” she continued. “I decided to go into it with a fresh take on the role and in the room, we played around with it a lot, and luckily for me, they wanted a completely fresh take on it, which is what we did.”

Last Man Standing airs Friday nights at 8 p.m. ET on Fox.