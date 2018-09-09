‘Last Man Standing’ Reveals First Look at Season 7 Premiere Episode

Fox released the first photos from the Last Man Standing season seven premiere episode, giving fans a promising look at the revived Tim Allen-starring series.

The first episode, titled “Welcome Baxter,” finds Allen returning to his role as Mike Baxter, a politically conservative patriarch whose life is constantly challenged by his three daughters and his wife, Vanessa.

Nancy Travis is back as Mike’s wife, Amanda Fuller returns as Mike’s eldest daughter Kristin Beth Baxter, whose liberal ideas clash with her father’s; and Kaitlyn Dever is back as Mike’s youngest daughter, Eve. During season six, she was accepted to the Colorado Springs Air Force Academy. The only daughter recast for its anticipated season was Amanda “Mandy” Baxter-Anderson, who will be played by Molly McCook.

Before Last Man Standing makes its return on Friday, Sept. 28 at 8 p.m. ET, scroll on for a look at the first photos from the season seven premiere.

Molly McCook as Mandy

The photos included the first look at Molly McCook as Mandy. The actress, who appeared on Netflix’s The Ranch, replaced Molly Ephraim, who chose not to return to the series. In this photo, she is seen alongside Eve, played by Kaitlyn Dever.

Ed Returns

Another returning star is Hector Elizondo, who played Mike’s friend Ed in the original run on ABC. He is a Vietnam veteran who usually has suggestions that do not quite work out. Elizondo is an Emmy-winner thanks to his role in Chicago Hope and earned a Golden Globe nomination for Pretty Woman.

Tim Allen as Mike

Although ABC said cancelling Last Man Standing was a business decision, Allen and fans suggested it was politically motivated because of his conservative politics. When the show was revived in May, he celebrated the decision of course.

“Excited?” Allen said in a statement in May. “Team LMS was in the sixth inning, ahead by four runs, stands were packed and then for no reason, they call off the game. It leaves you sitting in the dugout, holding a bat and puzzled. Now we get the news from Fox that it’s time to get back out on that diamond – hell yes, I’m excited! When I heard the offer to create more episodes of Last Man Standing, I did a fist pump so hard I threw my back out. It’s the fans!”

Jordan Masterson as Ryan Vogelson

Jordan Masterson is returning as Ryan Vogelson, a role played by Nick Jonas during the first season. Ryan is Canadian and the father of Mike’s grandson, Boyd, whose mother is Kristin. Ryan and the Baxter family often clashed over how to raise Boyd, but Mike came to respect him for standing up for his beliefs.

Kaitlyn Dever as Eve

Kaitlyn Dever signed up to return to Last Man Standing, but only on a recurring basis. Since the character is now studying at the Air Force Academy, it only makes sense. Dever, who stars in Netflix’s Unbelievable, will appear in at least two episodes.

Christoph Sanders as Mike

Christoph Sanders plays Kyle, who worked for Mike before marrying Mandy at the end of season six. He sees Mike as a father figure, since he grew up without one. Sanders also starred on Ghost Whisperer and appeared in a CSI episode.

Nancy Travis as Vanessa

Nancy Travis was excited to return as Mike’s wife Vanessa.

“We all mourned the loss of the show, had to get back into the swing of things,” Travis told E! News in August. “When the call came back everyone was surprised and ultimately thrilled.”

Travis also thanked the show’s fan base for encouraging Fox to bring it back.

“The fan base that fought for this show to come back it feels like their victory as well. We just want to bring those characters back to them,” Travis said. “I think for a lot of people that watch the show, it’s very relatable.”

Pregnancy Storyline

The new season will include a pregnancy storyline, as Mandy and Kyle are hoping to become first-time parents. During the Television Critics Association Press Tour in August, showrunner Kevin Abbott said it will not be easy for them.

“Mandy and Kyle have been married for a year. Now they’re starting to think about having kids, and… you’re always told that the first time you have unprotected sex, you get pregnant,” Abbott teased. “But what if that’s not the case? What if… they’re not having the easiest time getting pregnant?”

Time Jump

The new season will also take place in real time, in that a year has passed since the season six finale. This will allow the show to shake up the dynamics during the network jump.

“(It) gives us the opportunity to tell stories about that, that aren’t too raw, but explores some of the deeper emotions, while still being able to be funny,” Abbott explained in August.

Death in the Family

In the season premiere, the Baxter family will have a tragedy to deal with. Mike’s father, Bud (Robert Forster) died between seasons. Ryan is now taking over Bud’s pot dispensary, which was appropriately titled Bud’s Buds.

Happy Returns

Most of the cast is back for the new season, although Mike’s grandson Boyd was also recast. He will be played by Jet Jurgensmeyer and is now 12 years old.

“We’ll be dealing with some… of the issues that you get with a boy on the cusp of manhood… you know, some of the rebellion and trying to establish his own identity,” Abbott recently said.