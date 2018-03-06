CMT In Talks To Revive ‘Last Man Standing’ After ABC Cancellation

The beloved Tim Allen sitcom Last Man Standing is in early talks to be revived at CMT after being cancelled at ABC last month.

The show is far from a done-deal, but talks are happening, according to The Hollywood Reporter. One point of discussion is how to make the show more affordable to produce, as CMT is a smaller network.

Last Man Standing was one of the biggest surprise cancellations of the season, as it was one of the most watched sitcoms on ABC. It has been searching for a new network home ever since.

Insiders said multiple options are on the table for the series including a short-order run or a multi-season deal. The show’s writers have been contacted about a possible return, but no other details have been made available.

An executive said at the time, “Last Man Standing was a challenging one for me because it was a steady performer in the ratings, but once we made the decision not to continue with comedies on Fridays, that was where we landed.”

Allen was beyond shocked by the initial cancellation, as were the show’s numerous fans.

“Stunned and blindsided by the network I called home for the last six years,” Allen said.

CMT recently saw success in saving Nashville, another fan-favorite ABC show that was cancelled.