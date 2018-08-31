‘Last Man Standing’ Shares Behind-the-Scenes Look at Season 7

Fox released a brief teaser announcing the start of production on Last Man Standing season seven on Friday. The teaser shows everyone getting back to work, including Tim Allen.

Before the taping starts, Allen thanks the audience and fans on the internet for helping revive the show.

“There are so many people on the internet that wrote in to bring all this big family back,” Allen said. “It’s so great to be back with all you guys. Enjoy the show. [I] just love you to death.”

The clip also shows the sets completely recreated for the brand new episodes, after the show spent a season off the air.

Fox also released a new teaser that takes a swipe at ABC, the show’s former network.

“After six seasons, Last Man Standing was shockingly canceled,” a narrator says.

“Why would they cancel a popular show that everybody loves?” Kyle (Christoph Sanders) then says in one clip from the show.

“Maybe they’re a bunch of idiots,” Mike Baxter (Allen) replies.

Later, Mike tells his wife, Vanessa (Nancy Travis), “Am I wrong or is it like, way better on this network?”

After the 2016-2017 TV season, ABC cancelled Last Man Standing, despite the show’s unusually strong Friday night ratings. ABC said it was a business decision, since the network moved away from Friday night comedies for the 2017-2018 season. However, Allen and fans suggested it was a political move because of Allen’s conservative views.

After uproar from fans, Fox chose to revive it for the new season. The show is also produced by Fox’s sister studio, 20th Century Fox TV.

Although most of the original cast is returning, a few actors have left. Molly Ephraim, who played Mike’s daughter Mandy, will be played by Molly McCook. Flynn Morrison, who played Mike’s grandson, will be replaced by Jet Jurgensmeyer.

The new season will possibly include a pregnancy storyline. Mandy and Kyle might be trying to get pregnant.

“Mandy and Kyle have been married for a year. Now they’re starting to think about having kids, and… you’re always told that the first time you have unprotected sex, you get pregnant. But what if that’s not the case?” Abbott said during a recent Television Critics Association panel. “What if… they’re not having the easiest time getting pregnant?”

Last Man Standing starts its seventh season on Friday, Sept. 28 at 8 p.m. ET on Fox.

Photo credit: Fox