Larry Storch, Star of Sitcom 'F Troop', Dies at 99

Larry Storch, comedic staple from F-Troop and television presence for at least four decades, has died at 99. Starting his career as a stand-up comedian, he soon became a TV actor as Corporal Randolph Agarn on F-Troop in the 1960s. His death was confirmed through a statement on Facebook.

"It is with the heaviest of hearts that we share with you the news our beloved Larry passed away in his sleep overnight. We are shocked and at a loss for words at the moment," The statement reads. "Please remember he loved each and every one of you and wouldn't want you to cry over his passing. He is reunited with his wife Norma and his beloved F Troop cast and so many friends and family."

Storch got his TV break on The Phil Silvers Show in 1958, following it with regular appearances on shows like The Ed Sullivan Show, Car 54, Where Are You?, Get Smart, Sgt. Bilko with Silvers, That Girl, The Flying Nun, I Dream of Jeannie and many other TV staples of the era. But his role on F-Troop, from 1965-67, is the role most attached to his name. Deadline compares his performance on F-Troop to Tim Conway's role on McHale's Navy, capturing that vaudeville comedic style for all to see on their TV screens.

He has also provided a memorable voice on numerous animated series and projects over the years. This includes The Brady Kids, Groovie Ghoulies and Garfield and Friends. But for younger viewers, his few appearances on Marries...with Children garnered some fun attention. Not only did he poke fun at himself and his career, with the Larry Storch School of Acting, he also made a memorable mark in the history of the show that was already filled with classic TV guest stars.

It also gave him a chance to enjoy the glory of his heyday a bit, joking about his F-Troop role and still getting remembered by fans even years later. "Sometimes, I walk out on stage, and you can hear from the balcony, 'Hey, Agarn'," CNN shares. "It still tickles me after 40 years."