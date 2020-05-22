✖

Sons of Anarchy creator Kurt Sutter has revealed the Mayans M.C. moment he wanted to use to recreate for launch for the potential prequel-spinoff, First 9. On Twitter, Sutter shared a fan question about when Gemma (Katie Sagal) made a cameo during a Mayans prison flashback. The fan asked if this would have been a time when she was visiting Clay Morrow (Ron Perlman) in jail.

"Yes, I believe that was the logic," Sutter replied. The flashback involved lead Mayans character EZ Reyes (J.D. Pardo) and his time behind bars, which took place prior to where Mayans M.C. begins in Season 1. "The timing was close and in the range, considering EZ's story," Sutter continued. "My plan was to use Mayans and a similar EZ flashback with Gemma and perhaps also with Alvarex, to launch the First 9." He concluded his answer by saying that he not does now "believe that will be possible."

The reason that fans may never get to see First 9 has to do with Sutter being fired from FX, where he launched both Sons of Anarchy and Mayans M.C., in 2019. The official reason for his firing was that he was alleged to be creating a hostile work environment on the set of Mayans. However, he believes that a joke he made about Walt Disney was the actual reason things between he and the network soured, as Disney had just recently acquired the network.

During a conversation with Deadline after he was let go, Sutter was asked about the status of First 9, to which he replied "As of now, the possibility of doing that doesn’t look that hopeful. He then clarified that First 9 is "their property," and that there was essentially no chance they would let him "take it somewhere else." Sutter continued, "Right now, that relationship is in flux. With time and a shift in attitude, will we be able to do it? I don’t know. Hopefully. Maybe."

He then shared a few details about what the tentative plans for First 9 had been, revealed that it would have been a limited series with around 10 episodes that would all have been roughly two-hours each, similar to the BBC Sherlock series model, with Sutter stated he loves. The way I write, the episodes are way longer than they are supposed to be anyway," he explained. "So that to me would have been ideal."