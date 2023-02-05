'Game of Thrones': Kit Harington Playfully Teases Jon Snow Spinoff

Kit Harington still can't share much information on the Game of Thrones spinoff he is developing, but he is at least having some fun with it. Harington appeared on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon on Friday night where he fielded a few questions about SNOW. He joked that the show is nothing more than a vanity project for him.

Fallon brought up the news of a Game of Thrones sequel series starring Harington as Jon Snow, asking if the show was really happening. Harington asked teasingly: "Well, I don't know. Do you want it to happen?" However, he made it clear that he couldn't share any real news on the project and he would only be cracking jokes about it with Fallon. Still, it was clear that there were things he wanted to say as his words drifted off: "I can't say anything on that, but... I don't know man."

Prompting him to continue, Fallon asked Harington what it would take to push him into pursuing this project. The actor took on a self-effacing tone as he said: "Well, I walk down the street and, you know, I get recognized a little less nowadays. It kind of hurts my ego, you know? I'm pretty close to, like, putting some furs on."

Fallon asked if fans could help make this project a reality by ignoring Harington when they see him in public. The actor laughed and said: "Yeah. I think like, I've got a tally in my head of how few photos I get asked for a in a day, and when it gets below a certain number, I think I'll do the spinoff."

Fallon then called all fans to action, saying they must ignore Harington when they see him in public no matter what. By doing so, he hoped they could get the project greenlit in a matter of days. Harington laughed along, but of course, there's much more to a deal like this than his personal whims.

Harington's SNOW was the last Game of Thrones spinoff to go public, and it has since been confirmed by author George R.R. Martin. According to Martin, Harington has worked with a team of writers to develop this idea for a sequel about Jon Snow's life after the ill-fated finale of Game of Thrones. The latest update from him says that the show is still in the development stages, with no promise it will ever to go to air.

Martin recently broke the news on his blog that some of the Game of Thrones spinoffs have been "shelved," without disclosing which ones. Harington's jokes with Fallon seem to indicate that SNOW is not shelved, but of course, there's no way to tell where the jokes end. At the latest count, HBO was working on four live-action spinoffs including SNOW and at least two animated series, all on top of the currently-airing House of the Dragon. At the time of this writing, none of them have been officially greenlit.