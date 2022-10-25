HBO Renews Drama Series for Season 3

HBO has officially renewed the recent hit series Industry for Season 3, which is sure to thrill fans of the tense drama. According to Deadline, the show will be back with new episodes at some point in the future, though no specific premiere date was given. Industry debuted its first seaosn in Nov. 2020, with Season 2 launching back in August 2022.

In a statement about the series renewal, Kathleen McCaffrey, Senior Vice President of HBO Programming, said, "Industry reached new heights in season two, cementing its status as a buzzy hit with addictive storytelling, layered characters, a breakneck pace, and keen observations about contemporary workplace dynamics." McCaffrey continued, "We're incredibly proud of what Mickey and Konrad, Jami O'Brien, Jane Tranter and the team at Bad Wolf, together with our entire cast and crew, accomplished. We couldn't be more excited to continue our journey with them into season three."

Industry was created by Mickey Down and Konrad Kay. The show "follows a group of young graduates competing for permanent positions at Pierpoint & Co, a prestigious investment bank in London." The extensive cast includes Marisa Abela, Myha'la Herrold, Harry Lawtey, Ken Leung, Mark Dexter, David Jonsson, and Jay Duplass among many others.

In an interview with Vanity Fair earlier this year, Down and Kay shared how they were feeling after the show's first season was such a success, "We were blown away by the reaction to season one, because we had absolutely no idea how it would land," Dow said. "An esoteric banking show set in London by two former bankers-who gives a f—? It came out and everyone found different things to love about it. Some people like the business stuff, some people like the soapy stuff, some people like the romance, some people like the sex, some people like the drugs. What you gave into it, you got back."

Kay added, "The privilege of doing a second season is you get to go and diagnose the stuff that worked well and didn't work so well. Me and Mickey were very conscious of the fact that we didn't want the show to be as objective and surface level about some of the characters [in season two]. How can we deepen them and make them more complex while also honoring all of the stuff that we'd set up in season one? Why is Yasmin the way she is with men at work? Okay, well, let's meet her father, because her relationship with her father is going to tell us a lot about her relationship with Kenny. Why is Harper so incapable of showing love for people? Let's meet a member of her family and see what that explains."

Kay went on to say, "One of the things we really wanted to do is tell a more compelling work storyline. A lot of the characters were on their own separate tram lines in season one. We wanted to make them all feel like they were speaking to each other a little bit more and have a more of a strong week-to-week story engine rather than be like, 'Oh, the vibe on Industry this week was sick. Let's come back for the soundtrack and the drugs.' We felt a very conscious need to level everything up in season two purely because of the privilege of getting to do it again. We were very rigorous with ourselves about stuff that we thought was good and stuff that we thought was bad in season one."