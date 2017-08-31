Kit Harington of ‘Game of Thrones’ Looks Like a Younger George R.R. Martin

Actor, Kit Harington of HBO’s Game of Thrones has become synonymous with his now iconic character, Jon Snow.

But while he’s been bringing much action and drama to the seventh season of the critically acclaimed series, he’s also been causing fans to freak out over a metaphysical comparison between him and author, George R.R. Martin.

BuzzFeed author, Ryan Broderick shook Twitter on Thursday when he shared a photograph of the actor who plays the “King of the North,” alongside an image of Martin’s high school yearbook photo — and the likes and retweets kicked in.

wanna see something wicked fucked up? pic.twitter.com/4dqlNmfe9C — Ryan Broderick (@broderick) August 24, 2017

Fans were quick to notice the similarities between the two, quickly responding with their thoughts, best expressed in memes, gifs and emojis. However, others were not so thrilled about the comparison.

Dammit! Now I can only see the other photo. 😭 — Christa (@GirlOxygen) August 25, 2017

So when are you saying GRRM warged here — James Ball (@jamesrbuk) August 24, 2017

This is very, very weird. — Nicholas Slayton (@NSlayton) August 24, 2017

This isn’t the first time fans noticed the resemblance between young Martin and Harington. This past spring, Martin tweeted a photo of himself from 1976 and the fans were shocked to see how the two looked similar.

What do you think?

Photo credit: HBO / Warner Bros. Television