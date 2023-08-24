Kim Cattrall Returns as Samantha Jones for 'And Just Like That': What Happened in Her Cameo

And just like that, Kim Cattrall's iconic character Samantha Jones made her return to the Sex and the City world. Cattrall's highly-anticipated cameo was featured in the Season 2 finale of the Max reboot, And Just Like That, occurring in the first five minutes of Thursday's episode.

In the scene, Cattrall's Samantha called up Sarah Jessica Parker's Carrie Bradshaw, who was preparing her "Last Supper" meal in her old apartment. Samantha, who lives in London in the world of the reboot, tells Carrie during a car ride that her flight has been delayed by three hours, which means she won't be able to make it to New York in time to make the meal.

"I was going to surprise you!" an upset Samantha tells Carrie, who responds with a smile, "Oh my gosh, well you did. I'm very surprised." As Samantha wanted to "pay [her] respects" to the apartment that had been so important to the Sex and the City friends, she asked Carrie to put her on speaker, telling the apartment in a British accent, "Thank you for everything, you f-king fabulous, fabulous flat."

Samantha jokes that the accent is a remnant of "Annabelle Bronstein" from "Indja," referencing a past episode of Sex and the City in which Samantha attempts to get into Soho House by impersonating Bronstein, whom she quickly learns is British and has to play off. Ending the call with Carrie, Samantha tells her, "Ta and cheerio, and have a great night."

After Cattrall refused to return for Max's Sex and the City reboot, And Just Like That initially established that Carrie and Samantha were estranged due to a business argument gone wrong. Samantha was previously represented via text message on the reboot following the death of Carrie's husband, Mr. Big, and in the Season 1 finale, the two friends agreed to meet up for a drink in Paris.

News of Cattrall's cameo return broke in May, and the actress revealed in a June appearance on The View that she only agreed to return if her signature stylist was brought was as well. "It's very interesting to get a call from the head of HBO saying, 'What can we do?' and I went, 'Hmm, Let me get creative,'" she shared at the time. "And one of those things was to get Pat Field back because I just thought that if I'm going to come back, I gotta come back with that Samantha style. I gotta push it. And we did."