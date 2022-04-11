'Killing Eve' Series Finale: How Does BBC America Show End?

✖

After four years, 24 episodes, and four seasons, Killing Eve came to a tragic end on Sunday night. The hit BBC America series aired its Season 4 finale, which also served as the Killing Eve series finale, finally bringing to a close the cat-and-mouse chase of Eve Polatsri and Villanelle. Warning: This post contains spoilers for Killing Eve's two-part series finale, Season 4, Episode 7, "Making Dead Things Look Nice," and Episode 8, "Hello, Losers."

After Episode 7 ended with Eve traveling to Gunn's island in an effort to locate Villanelle and recruit her in her mission to take down The Twelve once and for all, the final 40 minutes of Killing Eve opened with the ex-MI6 agent and assassin leaving Gunn's island together, the latter assassin badly wounded after an action-packed tussle with Eve. Following a season filled with heightened tensions and betrayals and a reluctance to work with one another, Eve, in an emotional plea, acknowledged that they were both hurt and angry, but she needed Villanelle. The two eventually wound up in a bothy – which for those who didn't follow the show's advice to Google it, is a small hut or cottage – with another couple caught in a rainstorm, which gave way to an ominous warning. During a tarot reading, Villanelle's future card was drawn as The Sun, suggesting that she would be blessed with celestial light, whereas Eve's future drew the Death card.

After being forced to share a bed, and in a tender moment Villanelle for the first time looking at the scar left by the gunshot she fired at Eve in the Season 2 finale — the scar mirroring her own injury suffered in Episode 5 — Eve and Villanelle again set off on their mission to take down The Twelve, stealing the other couple's camper van and setting off on the road. Following their night together, and after four seasons, Eve and Villanelle finally appeared accept their relationship, the episode highlighted by softer moments of the pair laughing, before it eventually culminated in a kiss that was four years in the making. Following a brief stop, Villanelle kissed Eve on the cheek, only to be pulled back in by Eve for a longer embrace.

They eventually found themselves in the same room as Pam and Carolyn, who met up after Pam delivered Konstantin's letter to Carolyn, his final request upon his death at Pam's hands (with the help of a pizza cutter), and made their way to the Barn Swallow, where The Twelve were supposed to be meeting. Although Villanelle and Carolyn's relationship blossomed during their time in Havana, Carolyn's relationship with Eve appeared far worse off, with Carolyn ominously telling Eve that she wasn't going to keep playing the game and was instead "going to behave exactly as you expect me to and do something different" before giving Eve her "blessing" in taking down The Twelve.

In the final minutes of the series, Eve and Villanelle boarded the Dixie Queen, the boat on which The Twelve were set to hold their meeting. As Eve got mistaken as an officiant and officiated a wedding, Villanelle finished her final mission. Amid blue light and heavy music, she easily killed every member of The Twelve, eventually emerging from the room in blood-stained clothes. The relief, however, was short-lived, because as she and Eve ventured to the deck of the boat, allowing themselves to embrace, Villanelle was shot through the shoulder, the bullet passing through her and into Eve in a shot that was later revealed to be ordered by Carolyn, who told Pam that she couldn't go back to MI6 empty-handed.

Killing Eve ended by putting the cat-and-mouse chase between Eve and Villanelle to bed for good, Villanelle suffering several more gunshots wounds and ultimately dying in the waters of the River Thames directly in front of the London Bridge, the very location that served as a pivotal setting for Eve and Villanelle's relationship in the Season 3 finale. It was a tragic ending for a relationship seasons in the making, and one that kept fans captivated until the final moments. The final shot before the final screen card read "The End" on the series was that of Eve surfacing and letting out a pained scream.