‘Killing Eve’ Season 2 Trailer Revealed

The hunt for Villanelle is on in the official Killing Eve Season 2 promo.

The clip teasing the highly-anticipated return of the BBC America/AMC drama series showed Villanelle (Jodie Comer) donning several new stunning disguises, which led her to a hilarious encounter with an Instagrammer.

As she sat on a table outdoors wearing a stunning gown, a woman approaches the assassin and compliments her outfit before asking if she can take a photo of her for her profile.

“Get a real life,” Villanelle tells the influencer, likely a message to the Instagrammers of the world from the show’s creators.

Meanwhile, Eve (Sandra Oh) and Carolyn Martens (Fiona Shaw) are once again working together in search of Villanelle, as the killer and Eve’s obsession with one another apparently continues to grow. But can they ever move past Eve stabbing her in the shocking Season 1 finale’s final scene?

Killing Eve — which led star Oh to win a Golden Globe, Critics’ Choice and SAG Award in 2019 — went through some big changes behind-the-scenes for its second season.

Creator Phoebe Waller-Bridge stepped away from showrunnning the series handed over creative control to her good friend Emerald Fennell.

“The thing about the show is that it walks such a delicate line between hilarious and beautiful and crazy, but also kind of honest,” Fennell recently told Entertainment Weekly of the new season. “We were really conscious of the temptation to be like, ‘Let’s explode a ton of buildings!’ There are some amazing murders because everyone loves murdering people. But we’ve not gone over the top. We’re not going to see [Comer] on a high wire with a machine gun.”

The drama will also be broadcast on more homes for Season 2, as new episodes will air both on its home network BBC America and AMC. The move, announced back in January, comes as the cable network searches for its next ratings hit after The Walking Dead.

“It’s a great opportunity to expose more people to Killing Eve,” AMC Networks Chief Operating Officer Ed Carroll told the Los Angeles Times. “These times demand trying some non-conventional methods. And if you have a platform as big and broad as AMC, then it seems like a good thing to try.”

“When we launched Killing Eve on BBC America last year we had high hopes, but no idea it would become this obsession,” President entertainment networks for AMC Networks Sarah Barnett told The Hollywood Reporter. “We believe we’ve just hit the tip of the iceberg in terms of potential viewers, and we want to expose this brilliant series to the largest audience we can. That’s what’s behind this move… to have a big, premium network like AMC introduce this fantastic storytelling to an even broader array of viewers and fans.”

Killing Eve will return for Season 2 Sunday, April 7 on BBC America and AMC. Season 1 is available to stream on Hulu.