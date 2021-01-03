'Chilling Adventures of Sabrina' Is Over, and Netflix Users Can't Take It
Chilling Adventures of Sabrina has called it a day on Netflix, and fans are distraught. Netflix canceled the show after two seasons (four parts), which, on the surface, seems early even for the streaming service. However, the show, based in the same universe as The CW's Riverdale, ran for a total of 36 episodes, which is around the 40-episode threshold Netflix often gauges to be a stopping point for even their biggest hits. The episodes also came out over just more than two years, adding to fans' feeling of the show ending far too soon.
After the final batch of episodes (the eight installments in Part 4) dropped, Chilling Adventures of Sabrina viewers fled to Twitter to weigh in on the last episodes and express their frustrations over the program's demise. Some had even just learned about the ending when researching details about Part 5. Scroll through to read some Netflix users' spoiler-free thoughts about the show wrapping up so early in its run.
I could honestly watch a million season of “Chilling Adventures of Sabrina”. I’m so mad it’s been canceled after 4 seasons.— Tommy Kenneth (@TommyKenneth22) January 1, 2021
I stayed up until 3 am and FOR WHAT? To be disappointed by the society where chilling adventures of sabrina part 5 does not eXIST’ pic.twitter.com/m1nXbQLigm— J ⁷ (@soapwithluv) January 1, 2021
Nooo they really canceled Sabrina? That was the best show ever 😭. This season was so good Omg— AvanteMarie Channel on YT (@avantemarie) January 2, 2021
I’m so pissed they canceled Chilling Adventures of Sabrina cuz that ending felt so rushed and it was lowkey a shitty way to end it but bittersweet all at the same time 🤔— Sam (@sam_groppini) January 1, 2021
just watched the entire season 4 of chilling adventures of Sabrina all in one day just to find out it’s been canceled 🙃🙃🙃— katka♌︎ (@Leobabyy69) January 2, 2021
Chilling Adventures of Sabrina is everything & mOREE that Riverdale tries to be how did it canceled I will never understand 😞— Bronzed (@drewbarymorre) December 31, 2020
Gonna hold off on watching Sabrina as long as I can cuz I’m still depressed they canceled ):— miriha🍄 (@mcgoogooo) January 1, 2021