'Chilling Adventures of Sabrina' Is Over, and Netflix Users Can't Take It

Chilling Adventures of Sabrina has called it a day on Netflix, and fans are distraught. Netflix canceled the show after two seasons (four parts), which, on the surface, seems early even for the streaming service. However, the show, based in the same universe as The CW's Riverdale, ran for a total of 36 episodes, which is around the 40-episode threshold Netflix often gauges to be a stopping point for even their biggest hits. The episodes also came out over just more than two years, adding to fans' feeling of the show ending far too soon.

After the final batch of episodes (the eight installments in Part 4) dropped, Chilling Adventures of Sabrina viewers fled to Twitter to weigh in on the last episodes and express their frustrations over the program's demise. Some had even just learned about the ending when researching details about Part 5. Scroll through to read some Netflix users' spoiler-free thoughts about the show wrapping up so early in its run.