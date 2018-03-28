Kids Choice Awards 2018: Complete List of Winners

The Kids’ Choice Awards aired live on Saturday night on Nickelodeon. The half-satirical award show aimed at kids celebrates the younger generation’s favorite media of the year, but it can offer some laughs and insights for viewers of all ages.

This year, the Kids’ Choices Awards was hosted by WWE superstar John Cena, and broadcast from the “Fabulous” Forum in Inglewood, California. There was a performance by Nickelodeon and social media star JoJo Siwa, and as always, there was no shortage of slime.

Videos by PopCulture.com

This year marked the 31st consecutive run of the light-hearted award show. It relies on votes from Nickelodeon viewers and online users. The trophy winners receive is a bright orange blimp with the Nickelodeon logo on it, which was the network’s logo from 1984 to 2009. The statue also functions as a kaleidoscope.

The Kids’ Choice Awards can sometimes reveal a more honest look at the year in pop culture and entertainment. Through a child’s eyes, many of the social factors that influence the Oscars, Emmys, Grammys or Tonys simply don’t play into the KCAs. In addition, the pranks and antics of the slime-filled ceremony serve as a much needed foil to the tight-laced, at times self-important broadcasts of the other award shows.

This year, the Kids’ Choice Awards reflects a huge year in entertainment. Some of the break-out stars shine through and were appreciated in a way that an adult award show overlooked. Here’s a look at the winners from this year’s KCAs.

Favorite Movie

This year’s winner in the category of Favorite Movie was Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle. The video game-inspired adventure romp beat out Beauty and the Beast, Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2, Pitch Perfect 3, Spider-Man: Homecoming, Star Wars: The Last Jedi, The Greatest Showman and Wonder Woman.

Favorite Movie Actress

Zendaya won out this year in the category of Favorite Movie Actress. The actress picked up the blimp for her performances in both The Greatest Showman and Spider-Man: Homecoming.

Other nominees included Anna Kendrick for her role in Pitch Perfect 3, Daisy Ridley for Star Wars: The Last Jedi, Emma Watson for Beauty and the Beast, Gal Gadot for Wonder Woman and Justice League, and Zoe Saldana for Guardians of the Galaxy: Vol. 2.

Favorite Movie Actor

Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson won the Kids’ Choice Award for Favorite Movie Actor for his performance in Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle. He was up against Ben Affleck for his role in Justice League, Chris Hemsworth for Thor: Ragnarok, Chris Pratt for Guardians of the Galaxy: Vol. 2, Kevin Hart for Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle and Will Ferrell for Daddy’s Home 2.

Favorite Animated Movie

This year’s Favorite Animated Movie winner was Coco. The Pixar break-out beat Captain Underpants: The First Epic Movie, Cars 3, Despicable Me 3, Ferdinand, Smurfs: The Lost Village, The Emoji Movie and The Lego Batman Movie.

Favorite Music Group

The children of America voted Fifth Harmony as their Favorite Music Group of the year. The recently dissolved band was up against Coldplay, Imagine Dragons, Maroon 5, The Chainsmokers and Twenty One Pilots.

Favorite Female Artist

Former Disney Channel star Demi Lovato was crowned the KCA voters’ Favorite Female Artist. The nominees included Beyonce, Katy Perry, Pink, Selena Gomez and Taylor Swift.

Favorite Male Artist

Shawn Mendes got the Kids’ Choice Award for Favorite Male Artist on Saturday. He was up against Bruno Mars, DJ Khaled, Ed Sheeran, Luis Fonsi and Kendrick Lamar.

Favorite Song

This year, the KCA voters’ Favorite Song was Ed Sheeran’s “Shape Of You.” The song beat out a field of tough competitors, including “Despacito,” “HUMBLE,” “I’m The One,” “It Ain’t Me,” “Look What You Made Me Do,” “That’s What I Like” and “Thunder.”

Camila Cabello

Camila Cabello won the Favorite Breakout Artist award for the year. She was nominated alongside Alessia Cara, Cardi B, Harry Styles, Khalid and Noah Cyrus.

Favorite Global Music Star

BTS, the sensational boy band from South Korea, was voted this year’s Favorite Global Music Star. They won out over Black Coffee, Maluma, The Vamps, Zara Larsson, Lorde and Taylor Swift.

Favorite TV Show

The winner of this year’s Favorite TV Show award was Netflix’s Stranger Things. The nostalgia-driven streaming phenomenon was competing against Fuller House, Henry Danger, K.C. Undercover, Saban’s Power Rangers Ninja Steel, The Big Bang Theory, The Flash and The Thundermans.

Favorite TV Actress

Millie Bobby Brown, the star of Netflix’s Stranger Things, won the Favorite TV Actress award. The actress beat out Candace Cameron-Bure, Kaley Cuoco, Kira Kosarin, Lizzy Greene and Zendaya.

Favorite TV Actor

On the male side, Jace Norman was voted this year’s Favorite TV Actor. The Henry Danger star was nominated alongside Andrew Lincoln, Grant Gustin, Jack Griffo, Jim Parsons and William Shewfelt.

Favorite Cartoon

Once again, this year’s Favorite Cartoon Winner was Spongebob Squarepants. The show holds more Kids’ Choice Awards than any other show or individual, with a total of 14. Other nominees included ALVINNN!!! and The Chipmunks, Teen Titans Go!, Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles, The Loud House and The Simpsons.

Favorite Video Game

The category of Favorite Video Game went to Just Dance 2018. The dancing competition won against Lego Marvel Super Heroes 2, Mario Kart 8 Deluxe, Minecraft: Java Edition, Star Wars Battlefront II and Super Mario Odyssey.

Favorite Funny YouTube Creator

The KCA organizers know that kids make up a huge part of the YouTube audience, so they created the category of Favorite Funny YouTube Creator. This year’s winner was Liza Koshy, who beat out Alex Wassabi, Dan TDM, Dude Perfect, Markiplier and Miranda Sings.

Favorite Musical YouTube Creator

JoJo Siwa, who performed at the award show, also won the Favorite Music YouTube Creator award. She was up against Ayo & Teo, Jack & Jack, Jacob Sartorius, Johnny Orlando and Why Don’t We.