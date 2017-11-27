Kevin Hart, James Franco to Host ‘Saturday Night Live’

Saturday Night Live has unveiled its next round of hosts, and Kevin Hart and James Franco top the bill.

As is usual for the sketch comedy series, they revealed the news via a tweet that show Post-it notes on an office billboard. Franco will host on Dec. 9 alongside musical guest SZA. Hart will host Dec. 16’s episode with musical guest Foo Fighters.

Videos by PopCulture.com

Franco will appear to promote his new film The Disaster Artist, which recounts the making of the cult classic movie The Room. He previously hosted episodes of the show in 2008, 2009 and 2014.

Hart will make his third SNL hosting appearance to promote Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle. The comic previously hosted in 2013 and 2015.

Hart’s appearance will presumably be the show’s season finale and will likely feature several Christmas skits.

The hosts will join previously announced Dec. 2 host Saoirse Ronan, who stars in the acclaimed film Lady Bird. U2 will be that night’s musical guest.

Saturday Night Live airs at 11:30 p.m. EST on NBC.