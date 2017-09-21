Watch a New Clip From ‘Kevin Can Wait’ Season 2

Kevin Can Wait is preparing for its second season premiere on Sept. 25, but can already watch one of the episode’s funniest scenes.

Star Kevin James appeared on The Tonight Show With Jimmy Fallon to promote the new season and shared a clip from the episode, which is titled “Civil Ceremony.”

In the scene, which begins near the 1:30 mark, Kevin Gable (James) is seen talking to his daughter Kendra (Taylor Spreitler) and her fiancé Chale Witt (Ryan Cartwright.

Chale receives a letter telling him that he could possibly be deported, and Kevin acts sarcastically disappointed.

Kevin then makes a jab saying that he should have done the right paper work because Americans aren’t lazy. Chale then reminds him of a time he watched an entire episode of the Showtime series Ray Donovan in Spanish because he was too lazy to go grab the remote.

Fans will appreciate the show’s comedic chops remain intact with all the off-season shake-ups. Kevin’s wife, played by Erinn Hayes, will have been killed off the show before season 2, and Leah Remini will fill the void as Kevin’s ex-police partner.

“We’re going on a whole crazy direction with the show,” James said. “It’s amazing because we’re going to the workforce and I end up work with (Remini’s character) at a private detective agency.”

Kevin Can Wait will return to CBS on Sept. 25 at 9 p.m. ET.

