‘Kevin Can Wait’ Fans Still Think It’s ‘King of Queens’ 2.0

In tonight’s episode of Kevin Can Wait, Kevin and Vanessa tried to get a security job at a toy store, but they ended up stuck in the store.

Vanessa (Leah Remini) told Kevin (Kevin James) that this is a big opportunity for his security firm, since the store really needs them. Unfortunately, during the pitch, things didn’t go so well as Kevin continued to embarrass himself. Suddenly, Kevin had a summer place in Boca Raton and told the toy store owner he should adopt a child.

The two returned to the office, convinced that they didn’t get the job. But they go back to the store and start practicing how to pitch a second time. While talking in the bathroom, they suddenly learn they are locked in!

After the two got out of the store, the owner approached them at their office. He knew of a break-in, but didn’t know they had something to do with it. So he hired them. Their first job is to find the person who helped them escape – Rootger (Bas Rutten)!

Since Leah Remini joined the show, Kevin Can Wait viewers have worried that it was turning into a reboot of King of Queens. That continued tonight on Twitter.

Here’s how fans reacted to tonight’s episode.

It’s Still King of Queens 2

For some fans, Kevin Can Wait is still turning into King of Queens 2.

Kevin can wait, well I can’t. Can’t wait to stop watching this soon to be awful continuation of the KoQ cancellation. Sionara. #KevinCanWait — Don West (@NYer_4Life) November 7, 2017

Then again, those heels might have been out of Vanessa’s price range in reality.

So someone that just started a new business has Louboutins #KevinCanWait — Angie Leo (@reallycooking) November 7, 2017

Kevin Can Wait Fashion Talk

A few fans talked about the fashion choices on the show. Some loved Remini’s high heels, while another fan thought James should wear better pants.

As heavy as Kevin is he shouldn’t be wearing those straight legged pants. Not a good look. #KevinCanWait — Mistress_BookHookah (@BookHookah) November 7, 2017

Praise for Their Chemistry

Although it would be better if Erinn Hayes stayed on the show, it’s hard to deny that Remini and James have great chemistry. After years together on King of Queens, they work well together and fans noticed.

Kevin & Vanessa in the bathroom right now!! ??? I’m dying!! Haha #KevinCanWait @KevinCanWaitCBS — Bridget Miller (@ThisGirlBridget) November 7, 2017

Toy Store Misadventures

When they were locked in the toy store, Kevin ruined it. That was the funniest part of the episode for many fans.

This slow mo tho! ???? oh no not the drawbridge of savings! ? #KevinCanWait @KevinCanWaitCBS — Bridget Miller (@ThisGirlBridget) November 7, 2017

Kevin really thought that shelf was going to hold him. NOT! #KEVINCANWAIT — Searching4ever (@umfufu13) November 7, 2017

More Show Thoughts

After the show was over, there was a mixed reaction. Some think Remini and James are perfect together, but others still think this show isn’t that good.

#KevinCanWait this show is trash. no comedy — drew (@xrealpicklerick) November 7, 2017

@LeahRemini You are fantastic on #KevinCanWait! So hilarious and your expressions when Kevin does something dumb are priceless! — Michael Samuels (@The_M_Samuels) November 7, 2017

Leah remini is so gorgeous & too funny. She should be on tv everyyyyy day #KevinCanWait — Vicky #TroubleMaker (@Vickyy_82) November 7, 2017

#kevincanwait Just walked by the show on a TV screen at the gym. Had to stop and tweet, Kevin CAN Wait. My fav character gone. #erinhayes — Irene Kistler (@IreneKistler) November 7, 2017