‘Kevin Can Wait’ Fans Still Think It’s ‘King of Queens’ 2.0

In tonight’s episode of Kevin Can Wait, Kevin and Vanessa tried to get a security job at a toy store, but they ended up stuck in the store.

Vanessa (Leah Remini) told Kevin (Kevin James) that this is a big opportunity for his security firm, since the store really needs them. Unfortunately, during the pitch, things didn’t go so well as Kevin continued to embarrass himself. Suddenly, Kevin had a summer place in Boca Raton and told the toy store owner he should adopt a child.

The two returned to the office, convinced that they didn’t get the job. But they go back to the store and start practicing how to pitch a second time. While talking in the bathroom, they suddenly learn they are locked in!

After the two got out of the store, the owner approached them at their office. He knew of a break-in, but didn’t know they had something to do with it. So he hired them. Their first job is to find the person who helped them escape – Rootger (Bas Rutten)!

Since Leah Remini joined the show, Kevin Can Wait viewers have worried that it was turning into a reboot of King of Queens. That continued tonight on Twitter.

Here’s how fans reacted to tonight’s episode.

It’s Still King of Queens 2

For some fans, Kevin Can Wait is still turning into King of Queens 2

Then again, those heels might have been out of Vanessa’s price range in reality. 

Kevin Can Wait Fashion Talk

A few fans talked about the fashion choices on the show. Some loved Remini’s high heels, while another fan thought James should wear better pants. 

 

Praise for Their Chemistry

Although it would be better if Erinn Hayes stayed on the show, it’s hard to deny that Remini and James have great chemistry. After years together on King of Queens, they work well together and fans noticed.

 

Toy Store Misadventures

When they were locked in the toy store, Kevin ruined it. That was the funniest part of the episode for many fans. 

 

More Show Thoughts

After the show was over, there was a mixed reaction. Some think Remini and James are perfect together, but others still think this show isn’t that good. 

