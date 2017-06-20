Kendra Wilkinson Calls Farrah Abraham Racist, But Apologizes On Twitter

In a preview of the next episode of Marriage Boot Camp: Reality Stars Family Edition, Kendra Wilkinson Baskett is seen in a heated argument with Farrah Abraham over alleged racism.

It’s simple. Really. My fam and friends are black. Camera men n producers were black around. Not going to stand around picking my nose. — Kendra Wilkinson (@KendraWilkinson) June 17, 2017

In this past week’s episode, the Teen Mom OG star gets into a nasty argument with castmate Paula Johnson, and calls her a “black piece of s—.” This doesn’t sit well with Kendra, who starts fuming and threatens to leave the house because of Farrah’s remarks.

“It’s simple. Really. My fam and friends are black. Camera men n producers were black around. Not going to stand around picking my nose,” Kendra tweeted about her remarks. “Felt highly uncomfortable with the things were said and spoke my mind.”

In the preview clip, which is oddly chopped up and edited you see Kendra and Farrah start to argue. From what we can infer, Kendra tells her “You went too far.”

“I was being attacked,” Farrah replies.

We then see an erratic Kendra go ballistic on Farrah and call her a “racist piece of s—.”

While we won’t get the full story until Friday’s episode, Kendra has already took to Twitter and apologized for her remarks.

Do I like Farrah or even know her? NO but do I honestly believe Farrah is a racist? NO. She fucked up. — Kendra Wilkinson (@KendraWilkinson) June 17, 2017

“Both sides were wrong by throwing out racist s—,” she said. “But there was one person in that situation that could’ve had self control but didn’t. Do I like Farrah or even know her? NO but do I honestly believe Farrah is a racist? NO. She f—ed up.”

She continued, “I freaked out seeing there were 100 people n cameras on us and nobody was addressing the race card that was thrown. Again, I’m not here for politics n all that s—. I’m human. I reacted to what I felt was wrong. People don’t like it. That’s their thing.”

The full incident wil unfold at Friday at 9/8c on WEtv’s Marriage Boot Camp: Reality Stars Family Edition.