Kenan Thompson Teases What to Expect From ‘Kenan’ Season 2 (Exclusive)

Kenan Thompson is the star of the NBC sitcom Kenan which began airing in February. The first season, which included 10 episodes, was so successful that the show was renewed for a second season. PopCulture.com recently caught up with Thompson, who shared his thoughts on Season 1 and teased what to expect from Season 2.

“I loved it,” Thompson told PopCulture. “I mean, it’s been a long time coming just even on this idea alone. We’ve redeveloped it and been working on it for a couple years before we even got to Season 1. So the fact that it was able to happen and we did it in the middle of a pandemic and got through it, it was just a lot of feat behind the scenes, and in front of the camera, I thought was really, really adorable, and funny, and sweet, and a real firm foundation to start with, and I think you’ll see that in Season 2 because I think we hit the ground running, and we’re kind of done explaining what the world is, and we’re just diving into stories, and storylines, and more jokes.

“I don’t know. I’m really excited. I’m hearing great things about the first couple of cuts that people are seeing, and a lot of people seem to be happy with it, but I’m biased. I’m happy with it all because it’s my baby.” Kenan is a single-camera comedy that follows Keanan Williams (Thompson), a widowed dad who’s trying to balance a high-profile job as the host of an Atlanta morning show while raising two girls. He is trying to reclaim his life after his wife’s death a receives help from his father-in-law (Don Johnson).

Season 2 got the green light in April. But when will the new season air? “I don’t know,” Thompson replied. “I mean, there’s a couple of different plans, so I’m waiting to hear the official word, but follow the Instagram because I’ll be letting you know.” When Season 2 of Kenan does premiere, he’s confident that fans will not be disappointed.

“I feel like we have an incredible cast, so the more we can do to showcase their talents and stuff like that, which is what’s happening in Season 2, I think, the better. So I’m looking forward to seeing what people think about it.” All 10 episodes of Kenan Season 1 are streaming on Peacock.