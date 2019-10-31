Kelly Ripa and Ryan Seacrest Channel ‘Old Town Road’ and Other Viral Moments Inspired Costumes for ‘Live!’ Halloween Show

Kelly Ripa always comes out with with some fantastic and hilarious costumes on Live! for Halloween, and this year was no exception. She and co-host Ryan Seacrest channeled “Old Town Road” and various other viral moments for some truly inspired looks for the holiday this year. Among them, were hit son duos, iconic toy characters, and a macabre movie family.

Below, we have collected a number of Instagram posts that feature many of the awesome Halloween costumes from today’s episode of Live! with Kelly and Ryan.

Scroll down to check them out and let us know in comments which look you like best!

“Old Town Road”

As mentioned, the first look that Ryan and Kelly debuted was their “Old Town Road” homage. They donned cowboy outfits similar to what Lil Nas X and Billy Ray Cyrus wrote in the music video for the hit country/rap tune.

Toy Story

Many of the pair’s fans have been showing their Instagram posts with compliments, with one writing, “Awesome costumes! Happy Halloween!”

“Loving this Halloween show. You are all killing it!!!” another fan commented.

Baby Shark

Ripa and Seacrest threw on some Baby Shark costumes as well, and also pulled in their guest Kal Penn to help them out.

“This is my favorite show in the world I love u Kelly and ryan,” a fan commented on an Instagram photo of the look.

“Taco Belle of the Ball”

Penn sported another costume as well, rocking a yellow dress like the one Belle wears in Beauty and the Beast that was a prop from his NBC series, Sunnyside and designed by the show’s set designer. It was previously worn by his on-screen sister during a party scene.

This particular look was dubbed “Taco Belle of the Ball.”

Ken and Barbie

One of Ryan and Kelly’s other costumes this time around was a Ken and Barbie look.

“Best Halloween show I’ve watched with y’all. The makeup tutorial had me rolling! Ryan nailed it,” a fan gushed in an Instagram post comment.

Katy Perry & Taylor Swift

Maybe the most hilarious costume the pair did, however, was when they dressed up as Katy Perry and Taylor Swift.

It wasn’t just any version of the hit pop stars, though, as Seacrest and Ripa dressed up as the girls from Swift’s “You Need To Calm Down” music video, which featured Perry in a hamburger costume and Swift as a box of French fries.

The Addams Family

Finally, the last big Halloween look of the day did not feature Seacrest at all, but Ripa’s husband Mark Consuelos instead. The power couple dressed up as Gomez and Mortician Addams, and completely slayed the whole look.