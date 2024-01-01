Kelly Clarkson Helps Couple Get Married Mid-Concert at Her New Year's Eve Show

Kelly Clarkson helped two of her fans end 2023 with a moment some people wait a lifetime for — tying the knot! The "A Moment Like This" singer took a moment out of the middle of her final concert of the year to bear witness to a couple getting married during the concert. In a video shared on social media, which you can see below, Clarkson stopped by a pair of men in the Las Vegas audience who had been together for nearly 15 years and asked her to bear witness to their union.

Clarkson handed her microphone over to the couple's officiant, who didn't miss a beat and launched into a quick ceremony. The couple proclaimed their "I dos" and "by the power of Kelly Clarkson's show," the officiant proclaimed them married. Clarkson, 41, even shook hands with the couple's parents and congratulated them on the marriage as well.

As far as her own love life goes, Clarkson says she's still not ready to date anyone new following her contentious divorce from her ex-husband Brandon Blackstock. On an episode of her talk show The Kelly Clarkson Show last month, she spoke candidly with Shannen Doherty, who is going through a separation of her own, and revealed she's been single since the divorce was finalized in 2022.

"I think I need a little more work on me in a relationship to make sure I take care of myself at the same time as somebody else," Clarkson explained, noting that divorce is so "hard" because "you thought you were going to spend forever with this person." Despite how difficult divorce is, the American Idol winner noted she's still "really enjoying" spending time with herself. "I am still in the stage of really enjoying me so I'm not there," she added.

.@PopCrave @PopBase I was at the Kelly Clarkson show tonight and a couple got married at the show!! pic.twitter.com/CtMWrqfGcE — Andre 🩵 (@andresclues) January 1, 2024

Though Clarkson and Blackstock settled their divorce in 2022 — after Clarkson filed in 2020 — a judge ruled in November that Blackstock overcharged Kelly when he managed her career and that he owed her about $2.6 million. They got married in 2013 and went on to have two children together, daughter River Rose, 9, and son Remington "Remi" Alexander, 7.