Kellie Pickler’s Talk Show ‘Pickler & Ben’ Canceled After Two Seasons

Talk show Pickler & Ben has been canceled after two seasons, with The E.W. Scripps Company announcing its decision to drop the syndicated daytime show.

“We were really disappointed to have to announce that we were going to be sunsetting Pickler & Ben after season two,” Scripps’ Brian Lawlor, president of local media, said on a call about the company’s fourth quarter results, according to the Tennessean. “We loved the show. Audiences loved the show.”

Pickler & Ben is hosted by Kellie Pickler and Ben Aaron and premiered in September 2017. The show features the hosts participating in segments focused on cooking, design, entertainment and more, and is recorded in Nashville on a modern farmhouse-styled set in front of a live studio audience.

The show airs weekdays at 9 a.m. on NewsChannel 5 and episodes also air on CMT. Pickler & Ben will continue to air until Septmeber.

Famous guests are often featured, with guests ranging from country stars to celebrity chefs. The show has welcomed the likes of Dolly Parton, Kenny Rogers Tim McGraw, Little Big Town, Christian Siriano, Jeff Mauro, Reba McEntire, Duff Goldman, Ty Pennington, Luke Bryan, Kane Brown, Shawn Johnson and more. Pickler & Ben also focuses on everyday people and their stories.

“We get to shine a light on small businesses, and how peoples’ dreams become reality and how they were able to build their brand. If there’s people in your community that give back, and does so much for so many other people, and you want to bring them on the show and surprise them, we are going to try to celebrate them and give them something,” Pickler told Billboard in 2017. “We have celebrities, but we also have real people that are trying to start their business. I love that we get to shine the light on different communities throughout America.”

The show is co-produced by Faith Hill along with Lisa Erspamer, former Oprah Winfrey Show producer and co-founder of Happy Entertainment, and Jason Owen, CEO of Sandbox Entertainment.

Pickler previously revealed that Hill had a major hand in designing the show’s farmhouse-inspired set.

“I wish that people could have seen Faith designing the set, even bringing pieces from her home,” she said. “She’s so involved in the show, and so invested in it in every way, shape and form. She has made the studio feel like a home.”

“The whole crew and staff — everyone from the script writers to Faith Hill as an executive producer — is amazing,” she added.

Pickler & Ben was nominated for three Daytime Emmy Awards in 2018 including Outstanding Informative Talk Show Hosts, Outstanding Hairstyling and Outstanding Directing in a Talk Show/Entertainment News/Morning Program.

Photo Credit: Getty / Terry Wyatt