Keith Urban and Kelly Clarkson Sing Surprise Duet During Golden Globes

Keith Urban and Kelly Clarkson just beautifully announced an award at the #GoldenGlobes and now we all need a proper Keith/Kelly duet 😍 pic.twitter.com/zy0Mc5a0Ft — Country Roundup (@_CountryRoundup) January 8, 2018

While presenting the Golden Globe for Best Original Song, Kelly Clarkson and Keith Urban gave an impromptu original song themselves.

After listing off the nominees for the award the two singers decided to sing “And the Golden Globe goes to…” They then presented the award to Benj Pasek and Justin Paul, who co-wrote “This Is Me” from The Greatest Showman.

Earlier in the night, Clarkson stumbled on the red carpet after seeing The Post‘s Meryl Streep.

“That’s Meryl! That’s Meryl Streep,” Clarkson said after spotting the movie legend. “Can I meet you? I’m such a fan! I’ve loved every one of your movies since I was like eight!”

Clarkson and Urban’s surprising duet was very short, but still had Twitter jumping for joy.

okay chills…. @kelly_clarkson & @KeithUrban – y’all win the #goldenglobe! holy mother of 6 words y’all sang and BAM i have CHILLLLLLS!!!! and kelly – you look GORGEOUS! <3 a=”” href=”https://t.co/gYuQBVGPID” data-href=”https://t.co/gYuQBVGPID” data-href=”https://t.co/gYuQBVGPID”>pic.twitter.com/gYuQBVGPID — Krysten’s Kitchen (@KrystensKitchen) January 8, 2018



Keith Urban and @kelly_clarkson having a duet and harmonizing while presenting… Is one of the best!!! #GoldenGlobes #KellyClarkson #KeithUrban — ♌Jackie Ann T ⚓ (@Jhaslyn19) January 8, 2018

