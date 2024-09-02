Katie Holmes Reacts to Death of 'Wonderful' and 'Kind' Co-Star From 'Dawson's Creek' Obi Ndefo

Katie Holmes is mourning the death of one of her Dawson's Creek co-stars. Holmes, who played Joey Potter on the WB drama, took to her Instagram Story on Sunday to react to the passing of Obi Ndefo, who played Bodie Wells. Wells' sister had announced his passing earlier in the day.

"He was wonderful to work with and such a kind man," the 45-year-old actress wrote. "I send prayers and grace to his family. Rest in Peace."

She also shared the tribute that Mary-Margaret Humes, who played Gail Leery on Dawson's Creek, posted in honor of Ndefo. Humes noted the late star's "tenacity" in the wake of his health issues in recent years, including the loss of his legs in 2019 after being struck by a car.

"These words don't come easy," co-star Mary-Margaret Humes wrote on Instagram. "It's hard for me to conceive that you have left us, my dear friend. You always were and always will be a bright shining light. What an example of pure unfiltered love and tenacity you set as you faced life's challenges of recent. I will cherish all of our messages of love and support to each other over the past few years. Rest in peace sweet warrior."

Aside from his beloved role on Dawson's Creek, Ndefo also appeared on NCIS: Los Angeles, Stargate SG-1, The West Wing, Star Trek: Deep Space Nine, Angel, The Wayans Bros., The Jamie Foxx Show, Half & Half, NYPD Blue, Star Trek: Voyager, 3rd Rock From the Sun and Crossing Jordan. He also appeared in one of the final Columbo specials, Columbo: Murder with Too Many Notes.