'Dawson's Creek' Actor Obi Ndefo Dead at 51

Obi Ndefo, the actor who played Bodie Wells on Dawson's Creek, has died, according to his sister, Nkem Ndefo. No cause of death has been released as of press time. He was 51.

"Heartbroken at the loss of my younger brother and knowing he's finally at peace," Nkem wrote on Facebook.

Aside from his beloved role on Dawson's Creek, Ndefo also appeared on NCIS: Los Angeles, Stargate SG-1, The West Wing, Star Trek: Deep Space Nine, Angel, The Wayans Bros., The Jamie Foxx Show, Half & Half, NYPD Blue, Star Trek: Voyager, 3rd Rock From the Sun and Crossing Jordan. He also appeared in one of the final Columbo specials, Columbo: Murder with Too Many Notes.

Mary-Margaret Humes, who played Gail Leery on Dawson's Creek, paid tribute to the actor, who had tragically lost both of his legs in 2019 after being struck by a car.

"These words don't come easy," co-star Mary-Margaret Humes wrote on Instagram. "It's hard for me to conceive that you have left us, my dear friend. You always were and always will be a bright shining light. What an example of pure unfiltered love and tenacity you set as you faced life's challenges of recent. I will cherish all of our messages of love and support to each other over the past few years. Rest in peace sweet warrior."