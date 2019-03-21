Katherine Heigl to Star in CBS Comedy Pilot ‘Our House’

Katherine Heigl is making a return to TV. The Grey’s Anatomy alum is set to star in and executive produce CBS’ comedy pilot Our House.

The 40-year-old will play Bridget, a woman who “tries her best to be a laid-back, progressive parent like her therapist husband, but often finds herself reverting to the old school style of her parents,” according to Entertainment Tonight.

The series will follow Bridget as she moves back into her childhood home with her parents and siblings, trying to strike a balance between everyone’s wildly different parenting styles. Heigl will executive produce alongside writer Brendan O’Brien, Nick Stoller and Conor Welch. James Burrows will direct.

Malcolm Barrett will co-star as Bridget’s husband, Shawn, a “kind-hearted and open-minded super dad” who finds his patience fading fast after the move into his wife’s home, where he works as a therapist out of.

Heigl last starred as Samantha Wheeler in the eighth season of Suits; Our House marks her return to CBS after the 2017 drama series Doubt, which she filmed while she was pregnant.

She told ET that her Suits character, who joined the already established cast after the exit of stars Meghan Markle and Patrick J. Adams, was “really fierce.”

“Samantha is really fierce,” Heigl said in June. “I keep hashtagging her #girlwithgumption ’cause she is. She just doesn’t take any s— and she is not intimidated or afraid of any of these guys, and she has this attitude of ‘Well, if this doesn’t work, something else will. I always come up with something that will work.’ She doesn’t let anything [get to] her and she’s a little crafty. She’s a little underhanded.”

In November, Heigl celebrated her 40th birthday and shared her happiness for the occasion on social media.

“Well…I am officially 40 years old,” she captioned a series of Instagram photos. “I know you’re going to think I’m full of it but the truth is…I’m pretty damn thrilled to be 40. For one thing, as my mother always says ‘Getting older is better than the alternative.’ Too true mother, too true!”

“For another thing 40 feels to me like a certain kind of freedom,” she added. “Freedom from all the self doubt, insecurities, self loathing, uncertainties and anxieties of my 20’s and 30’s. Not to say I don’t still have those moments but I just feel like 40 makes me older and wiser. Steadier in my convictions. More certain of my strengths. More forgiving of my faults.”

“I’ve spent the last five years of my 30’s doing the work to evolve my mind and spirit. To move my heart towards a more profound and loving expression of my best self. I’ve read, studied, explored and practiced ways to expand my understanding of myself and the world around me. I’ve clarified my deepest desires and found that all I really crave is well being. For myself and those I love,” Heigl continued.

She continued, writing that “I guess I kind of feel like it’s all about your frame of mind. And I’ve made up my mind not to let a number determine how I feel about the way I look. Or what my value as a woman in society is.”

“I’ve decided I will let the number and every one after it determine the strides I make, the enlightenment I seek, the compassion I show, the beauty I radiate from within that grows and expands with life experience.”

Photo credit: CBS Photo Archive / Contributor / Getty