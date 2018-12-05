Kate Gosselin Gets Emotional While Celebrating the Sextuplets’ Birthday Without Collin

Kate Gosslin planned a camping-themed party for her sextuplets 13th birthday on Monday night’s new episode of Kate Plus 8.

Although there was plenty to celebrate at the party, the reality star’s son Collin was missing from the festivities, which was emotional for the mother of eight.

Five of Gosselin’s sextuplets, Aaden, Alexis, Hannah, Leah and Joel, were welcomed into their teenage years with a backyard party that was filmed in May.

During the celebration, the boys foraged around for supplies that their mom hid on the property for a scavenger hunt, and cooked their own food over a camp fire.

Meanwhile, the girls went “glamping.” They made flower crowns with craft supplies, got mani-pedis and had an elegant filet mignon dinner served on a table.

When the fun and games were over, it was time to eat cake. Gosselin got two awesome cakes to commemorate their big day. During her confessional interview, Gosselin expressed the importance of her kid’s birthday cakes and got emotional talking about Collin’s absence.

“The photos around the cake, I have them for every year, every child, every birthday. We always have the big birthday party at home on their birthday, [I] got ’em for every year,” she shared. “This year [was] much like last year, obviously the difference is that Collin wasn’t there.”

In August, she revealed Collin was enrolled into a program away from home that helps him cope with “special needs.”

“I am comforted with the fact that my kids, all of them, each unique child, is receiving exactly what they need and that hasn’t changed,” Gosselin continued. “I’ve said that before, I’ll say it again. It’s a bittersweet moment [and] we’ve had many of them. You can’t do anything without realizing he’s missing, so we may not say it, but it’s always there.”

