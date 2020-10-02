Kate Beckinsale Supports Chrissy Teigen Amid Pregnancy Loss With Personal Tragedy

Devastating news broke this week about Chrissy Teigen and John Legend losing their third child after Teigen and been in the hospital for a few days and on bed rest for several weeks. Not only have fans come forward to send love and prayers their way, but fellow celebrity Kate Beckinsale revealed she too has experienced a miscarriage. In her statement, she admitted that she was able to keep her pregnancy a secret and that no one would have known, but feels what Teigen is going through as someone who's experienced the same kind of loss.

"I've noticed people criticizing [Chrissy Teigen] for sharing deeply intimate photos of the loss of her baby," she started her lengthy post. "As if there's some protocol during soul-scouring calamity that, if not observed, emboldens people who do not know her or her family to say how she should be handling the unimaginable. Years ago, I lost a baby at 20 weeks. I had managed to keep my pregnancy quiet, and I absolutely collapsed inside and no one would have known."

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kate Beckinsale (@katebeckinsale) on Oct 2, 2020 at 4:16am PDT

"There is grief, shame and shock so often that come with an experience like this, plus the heartbreak of your body continuing, after your loss, to act as if it had a child to nurture," she continued. "Your milk comes in, with no one to feed. It can be the loneliest, most soul destroying period of time, particularly if you are not in the position of having an emotionally connected, supportive partner like Chrissy has. I think it's an honour to be allowed into another persons grief, especially with a subject like this which so often puts a woman into that hall of mirrors state of life continuing as if the world hasn't, for you, come to a bloody and terrible halt."

The Pearl Harbor actress ended with, "Sending so much love to the Legend family, but also so much to the women and couples who have kept it quiet and suffered. I know there are so many. Thank you [Chrissy Teigen] for making sure it is abundantly clear how devastating this is, and how life changing it can be without support. Let's let the grieving decide what's right for them. Send support or keep quiet. That is a really hard time to bear. Blessings and hugs to all x."

Teigen took to social media to share a very intimate photo following the loss of their sweet child. Along with that image, she wrote a lengthy post describing the heartbreak she's going through.