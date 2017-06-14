Kaley Cuoco Reveals What Made ‘The Big Bang Theory’ Such A Success

Whether you enjoy the show or not, it’s hard to argue that The Big Bang Theory has grown to become one of the most successful sitcoms on television.

Just as Friends and How I Met Your Mother did in years past, Big Bang has found a way to rise above conventional comedy, and transform into a true pop culture phenomenon.

While chatting with black-ish leading man Anthony Anderson in a new episode of Actors On Actors, Big Bang Theory star Kaley Cuoco opened up about why the show has risen to such heights.

She says that the characters on the series are ones that everyone can root for and want to continue investing in for years on end.

“Our characters have always been lovable. They were the underdogs from day one, and people fell quickly in love with them and wanted them to win, wanted them to do well.”

Cuoco goes on to credit the writing team, and creator/producer Chuck Lorre for making these characters so accessible.

“That mixed with unbelievable writing, and Chuck Lorre. I mean we have this golden god writing behind the scenes and keeping things funny. I don’t how, after this many seasons, they’re continuing with the writing.”

However, when all is said and done, The Big Bang Theory stands out because the cast loves working together.

“We really like each other,” Cuoco said. “It is such a family. You see the relationships on-screen and it comes off to people. Like I said, they fell in early on with these four guys, and wanted them to get the girl and wanted them to get the job. It made science kinda sexy, and it kind of changed things around a bit. We have a lot of fun, we know it’s a big deal. We love being there.”

Fans can certainly see these real-life friendships play out on the show, as the chemistry has continued to evolve with each passing season.

You can watch the full Actors On Actors interview between Kaley Cuoco and Anthony Anderson tonight 9pm ET on PBS.

