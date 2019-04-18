Jussie Smollett: ‘Empire’ Sets Jamal’s Wedding During Actor’s Final Episode

Empire is planning to give Jamal Lyon a proper wedding episode ahead of Jussie Smollett’s exit.

While “A Wise Father That Knows His Own Child,” revolved around Andre’s (Trai Byers) cancer battle, and later recovery, as well as Lucious (Terrence Howard) and Kingsley (A.Z. Kelsey) making amends after he stops acting as a mole for the FBI, one of the final moments of the episode left fans with the good news that Jamal (Smollett) and Kai (Toby Onwumere) will be getting married as soon as possible.

Videos by PopCulture.com

“Since everyone is being all awkward and quiet, I guess I’d like to say something,” Jamal says after Lucious brings Kingsley to family dinner.

“Big brother, I love you so much,” he continues, addressing Andre. “I’m so grateful that you’re well again… Watching you literally fight for your life has reminded me and Kai just how precious life is.”

“And that it should be lived,” Kai adds.

“Not just planned,” Jamal says. “Y’all know that we’re getting married. But we want to get married as soon as possible… We just want to get hitched and start life.”

“We just got tired of worrying about tuxedos and place settings,” Kai adds. The family then celebrates with a toast to the happy and sudden news.

“We’re having a Lyon wedding, y’all!” Cookie (Taraji P. Henson) says, before the show goes to an FBI raid in Empire’s Trust Tour’s latest venue as the FBI investigation against Lucious continues.

A preview for the next episode, set to air April 30, showed the couple exchanging vows, but knowing Empire there might be some obstacles on the way to “I do.”

Fans of the Fox musical drama took to Twitter to speculate how Jamal’s story will wrap up next week, given the fact Smollett was written off the show as he was in the midst of his legal woes.

Looks like wedding bells are in the air for Jamal and Kai #Empire — Sheraz Khan (@SherazKhanTT) April 18, 2019

“So Jamal is eloping [Empire] that’s how they’re going to write him out for the season,” one Twitter user theorized.

“Why does this feel like goodbye for Jamal,” Another user wrote, adding two crying emojis.

“It looks like Kingsley is going to take Jamal place as he exit,” another user wondered.

Empire producers first announced the decision to write Jamal Lyon off the final two episodes of Season 5 to avoid further filming disruptions after the investigation into the attack against him shifted to police investigating Smollett for staging it.

Henson previously revealed Smollett would definitely return to series should it be renewed for a sixth season, though producers have not confirmed the news.

Empire airs Wednesdays at 8 p.m. ET on Fox.