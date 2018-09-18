Julie Chen’s Personal Message to Each ‘The Talk’ Co-host in Exit Video

It was a sad day for fans of The Talk Tuesday, when longtime co-host Julie Chen announced that she would be leaving the CBS talk show after eight seasons.

Chen had been expected to step down from her position on the show after taking a week-long hiatus following her husband, CEO-chairman of CBS Corp. Leslie Moonves, stepping down from the media company after facing multiple sexual assault and misconduct allegations.

Chen had previously backed her husband in a July 27 statement. “I have known my husband, Leslie Moonves, since the mid-90s, and I have been married to him for almost 14 years,” she said at the time. “Leslie is a good man and loving father, devoted husband and inspiring corporate leader. He has always been a kind, decent and moral human being. I fully support my husband and stand behind him and his statement.”

Despite the circumstances surrounding her exit from the show, Chen had nothing but kind words for her co-hosts and fans in an emotional pre-taped segment that aired Tuesday.

Julie’s Goodbye

Chen started off her message with an emotional statement about her time on the CBS talk show.

“I have been at The Talk since the day it started nine years ago, and the cast, crew and staff have become family to me over the years,” she said. “But right now I need to spend more time at home, with my husband and our young son, so I’ve decided to leave The Talk. I want to thank everyone at the show for the wonderful years together. I will always, always cherish the memories we have together.”

Eve

She then turned her attentions to Eve, the iconic rapper who joined The Talk as a co-host just this season.

“To Eve, you’re the newest one at the table, but I feel like I’ve known you forever,” Chen said. “You are even more beautiful on the inside than you are on the outside, if that’s even possible, because you know I think you are flawless.”

Sheryl Underwood

Chen had plenty of kind words for her partner in crime, Sheryl Underwood, as well.

“Thank you for being the perfect go-to partner for the last seven years,” she said. “I open, you close and you always bring down the house. We called ourselves the bookends, remember? And we always laughed when we said it to each another. Your wit and timing and humor and compassion and intelligence is simply unparalleled. You are incredible.”

Sara Gilbert and Sharon Osbourne

Chen’s emotions almost got the best of her when it came to addressing Sara Gilbert and Sharon Osbourne, who have been with her on the show from the beginning.

“Sara and Sharon, we’ve been together since day one at The Talk. I’ve spent every day with you both,” she said. “I will always treasure our friendship, the great parenting advice from both of you and the memories and laughs and all of the private jokes that the three of us have shared. We are the original three musketeers. I love you all, and I know this show and the sisterhood it stands for will live on for many, many, many more years to come. You ladies got this and I could not be more proud to call you my friends. I love you.”

Carrie Ann Inaba

Chen even had a message for Dancing With the Stars judge Carrie Ann Inaba, who was a guest on Tuesday’s episode of The Talk.

“Carrie Ann? I dunno, but in my opinion you look awful good sitting in that chair my Asian sister,” Chen said. “I’m just saying.”

Sara Gilbert’s Goodbye

After Chen’s pre-recorded speech had concluded, Gilbert had words of her own for her longtime friend and co-host.

“I know I speak for all the hosts when I thank you for eight years of friendship and all you did to contribute to the success of this show,” she said. “We love you Julie, and to all of you, thank you, and we’ll see you tomorrow.”

CBS Statement

CBS released a statement about Chen’s departure following her announcement.

“For eight seasons, Julie Chen has co-hosted The Talk with incredible energy, grace and professionalism. Her talents played a big role in our successful launch of CBS’ first network daytime talk show, and in the series growth into an Emmy Award-winning broadcast. All of us here have tremendous appreciation for the dedication and passion she brought to the show every day and for her generous role as an ambassador for CBS Daytime. We are grateful for her many other contributions, respect her decision and wish Julie all the best in everything she does,” the statement reads.

‘Big Brother’ future

With Chen exiting The Talk after so many years, fans of Big Brother have been wondering if the reality series’ staple host will continue in her role on the show going into the finale week or in the future.

But Tuesday, CNN reported that sources close to Chen have revealed she will continue to host the long-running show. Only time will tell Chen’s next move, however.

Photo credit: JC Olivera/WireImage