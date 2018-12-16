Julia Louis-Dreyfus’ ‘Veep’ Co-Stars ‘Psyche Her Up’ for Third Round of Chemo

Julia Louis-Dreyfus had some laughs during her third round of chemotherapy on Thursday, all thanks to two “darling bozos.”

Before the Veep star went in for her breast cancer treatment, costars Matt Walsh and Sam Richardson filmed a quick sketch to cheer her up.

In the clip, Walsh and Richardson search for “motivational quotes” to “psyche her up” before the grueling, time-consuming treatment.

2 of my darling Bozos (love them so much) psyche me up for 3rd chemo today. And guess what? It worked! I’m psyched AF. @SamRichardson @mrmattwalsh pic.twitter.com/OuwR5hvHlf — Julia Louis-Dreyfus (@OfficialJLD) November 9, 2017

The only quotes the funny men find, however, were said by famous people who aren’t well-favored at the moment; they included digs at Joseph Stalin, Kevin Spacey and Harvey Weinstein in the skit.

“Let’s just psyche her up with a song,” they decide before dancing and singing to Survivor’s “Eye Of The Tiger.”

“Kick some a– today, Julia!” Walsh encouraged his costar.

Louis-Dreyfus shared the uplifting video on Twitter to show her appreciation for her funny friends.

“2 of my darling Bozos (love them so much) psyche me up for 3rd chemo today. And guess what? It worked! I’m psyched AF,” the actress wrote, tagging her friends and costars.

The former Seinfeld actress announced her breast cancer diagnosis on social media in September, just days after winning an Emmy for Outstanding Lead Actress in a Comedy Series.

“1 in 8 women get breast cancer. Today, I’m the one,” she wrote on Sept. 28. “The good news is that I have the most glorious group of supportive and caring friends, and fantastic insurance through my union.”

But rather than dwell on her diagnosis, Louis-Dreyfus used it as a call for change.

“The bad news is that not all women are so lucky,” she added. “So let’s fight all cancers and make universal health care a reality.”

After her second round of chemotherapy last month, the actress kept things light-hearted with a selfie and some Katy Perry lyrics.

“Chemo #2: finito. We are NOT f—–g around here,” she wrote alongside the comical photo of herself. ” ‘I’ve got the eye of the tiger. The Fighter dancing through the fire cuz I am a champion and your’re going to hear me ROAR.’ Thanks to [Tony Hale] and [Timothy Simons] and [Katy Perry] for their hilarious and loving inspiration.”

Louis-Dreyfus’ HBO comedy Veep will enter its seventh and final season once its star is well enough to resume production. A premiere date for the season has not been set.