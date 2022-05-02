Jossara Jinaro, 'ER' and 'Judging Amy' Actress, Dead at 48

✖

Jossara Jinaro, a veteran character actress with over 50 credits, died on Wednesday, April 27, after a battle with cancer, her husband announced. She was 48. Jinaro starred in a 2005 episode of ER and three Judging Amy episodes in 2004.

"With great sorrow, I announce the passing of my wife, Jossara Jinaro, on this date, April 27, 2022. Jossara bravely fought cancer and came home to be surrounded by family," Jinaro's husband, Matt Bogado, wrote on Facebook. "Jossara was an amazing wife, mother, artist, and friend. She had the most beautiful, kind soul and wouldn't take no for an answer. Even in her last moments, she was still fighting. She is now resting in peace and will be remembered forever. Myself, Liam, and Emrys will miss her so deeply, although we know she is in our hearts and guiding us every step of the way."

(Photo: Greg Doherty/Getty Images)

Jinaro's family will hold a public memorial in the Bay Area. While fans await details, her friends, family, and fans shared their condolences on her Facebook page. Many wrote about the kindness she showed when they met.

"Jossara was one of the first people I worked with when I got in the business. She was so wonderful and kind. I am proud to call her my friend. God bless her and your family," one person wrote. "I'm so so sad and sorry," another commented. "She was a bright light in everyone's world. Her love for her family was enormous. She will be missed and remembered for her heart and her talent. Condolences to family and friends. Rest In Peace, beautiful Jossara."

Jinaro was born in Rio de Janeiro and grew up in Colombia before moving to the U.S., reports Deadline. She was the adopted daughter of a diplomat. Her family moved to the U.S. after her step-father was abducted by guerillas. She left her family at 16 to begin pursuing a stage and screen career in Chicago. After signing with her first agent, she moved to Los Angeles and starred in ¡Viva Vegas!.

Jinaro's first major role on television was Courtney Messina, Cheech Marin's on-screen daughter in Judging Amy. She starred in episodes of American Family, ER, Without a Trace, The Closer, Passions, Doctor Who: Alternate Empire, and East Los High. Her movie credits include Devil's Rejects, World Trade Center, and Havoc. Jinaro also starred in several short films, including the 2012 short Desert Road Kill. She recently finished work on 10 Tricks, a movie starring Lea Thompson.