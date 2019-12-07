Jordyn Woods to Take Lie Detector Test Over Tristan Thompson Allegations on Jada Pinkett Smith’s ‘Red Table Talk’

The cheating scandal between Jordyn Woods and Tristan Thompson is going public. Woods, a former family friend of the Kardashians, will return to the Jada Pinkett Smith-hosted talk show Red Table Talk to take a lie detector test to determine if she did act inappropriately with Thompson, who was dating Khloé Kardashian at the time. As noted by People, Woods first appearing on the Facebook Watch series in March, but now will actually by taking a polygraph in an episode slated to drop on Monday.

Woods recently responded to Kardashian’s attempt to offer her former friend an olive branch on social media. “Someone somewhere is still discussing the old you because they don’t have access to the new you,” she wrote. “Not every quote that is posted is a sub or a ‘clap back’ and not everything posted is directed towards one person in general. I deal with a lot of different s— daily. It’s all love. Only positive vibrations.”

Back in October, a source close to Woods admitted that she was going through phases of missing her former friend Kylie Jenner, revealing that Woods was “in a good place and no longer feels the need to rely on the Kardashians to be successful. But at the same time, there was more to their friendship than fame and fortune, and even now she goes through phases of missing Kylie and Stormi.”

Woods herself also admitted that she “loved” Jenner, her one-time BFF, but felt optimistic about the future.

“I hope everything falls into place and that we all can grow and build our relationships with our family and God and come back together one day and be stronger and happier. A lot of people can be around when things are good, but you don’t know who’s really around until things are bad.”

The long-drawn-out drama sparked by Woods and Thompson took also took a turn earlier this summer when Kardashian said she wanted to cut Woods out of her life completely. Earlier this month, Kardashian addressed the situation while live-tweeting an episode of Keeping Up with the Kardashians, where she said that her and Thompson have moved into a successful co-parenting relationship for their daughter, True.

The new episode of Red Table Talk will be available to stream on Facebook Watch starting Monday, Dec. 9.