Johnny Galecki Officially Returning for ‘Roseanne’ Revival

The Big Bang Theory star Johnny Galecki is returning to his roots, joining the cast of his old Roseanne family for the upcoming reboot.

The comedy series’ star Roseanne Barr shared the news with fans on Twitter on Tuesday.

“We have got our Johnny Galecki back on ‘Roseanne’ this episode – what a joy to work with such a deeply empathetic actor,” she wrote. “Very moving 4 all of us. #JOY.”

Galecki, who played David Healy on the long-running series, is officially signed on for the project after Sara Gilbert, who played his onscreen wife Darlene, said in September that his return was a very real possibility.

“We’re in very productive, amazing talks and we’re hopeful that it will work out,” Gilbert told ET. Galecki is on set rehearsing his debut scenes this week and will film the episode on Friday, ET reports.

Since the revival was officially ordered in May, Barr has been the sitcom’s biggest supporter and has been teasing fans with news and photos from the set since they began filming last month.

For the 65-year-old actress, a reboot after nine seasons on air is a “dream come true.”

“This 10th season of ‘Roseanne’ is just a dream come true for an old lady comic who fought so hard 2 honor working class ppl in America,” Barr wrote on Tuesday.

The series is set to air on ABC in 2018 with at least nine half-hour episodes.