John Krasinski Addresses 'The Office' Reunion Rumors

The Office stars John Krasinski and Steve Carell are reuniting, but not to create more havoc for innocent Scranton businesses that just need their Dunder Mifflin deliveries. Krasinski will direct and star alongside Carell in the upcoming Paramount movie IF starring Ryan Reynolds. During a stop on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon Tuesday night, Krasinski joked that he should have introduced the movie as "The Office Reunion Movie," but he had some bad news for the audience.

Fallon brought up the new project with Carell during their interview. "Yeah, I should have started with this," Krasinski said. "This is The Office Reunion Movie." The audience erupted in applause and Fallon even pretended Krasinski was serious. The actor quickly shook his head though. "No, it's not that at all," Krasinski said.

IF stands for Imaginary Friends and will open on May 24, 2024, Variety reported last week. The movie stars Reynolds, Phoebe Waller-Bridge, Cailey Fleming, Louis Gossett Jr., Fiona Shaw, Alan S. Kim, Carell, and Krasinski. It is Krasinski's first feature film as a director set that is not part of the A Quiet Place franchise. IF has been in development for years, with Deadline reporting on the project back in 2019.

The plot centers on a man who can see and talk to imaginary friends. He befriends those who have been forgotten, but he also learns of imaginary friends who have turned to evil. Reynolds, Krasinski, and Allyson Seeger are directing.

"Well, I haven't started working on the film with him yet, but I can't wait," Carell told Entertainment Tonight in June when asked about reuniting with Krasinski. "I'm anticipating just joy and fun. I mean, he's the best, and he's a great director." Carell jokingly said he might be a "persnickety" actor for Krasinski, adding, "You think you hired somebody that is a friend, but you got that wrong!"

Krasinski played Jim Halpert on The Office, opposite Carell as Michael Scott. They previously reunited virtually during an episode of Krasinski's Some Good News show, reflecting on their work together. "Some of the most fun memories, personally or professionally, are intertwined and connected with that show," Carell said.

Elsewhere on The Tonight Show, Fallon asked Krasinski about a recent viral post that suggests Jim was really the villain of The Office. "They're on to me because I played it as a supervillain," Krasinski joked. "That's why I did Fantastic Four, to balance it out." Krasinski played a version of the Fantastic Four's Reed Richards in Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness, but Marvel hasn't said if he will reprise the part in the 2024 Fantastic Four movie.