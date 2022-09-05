One of CNN's Most Recognizable Anchors Leaving Network

CNN White House correspondent John Harwood is leaving the network. After first joining CNN in January 2020, Harwood, one of the network's most recognizable reports, announced in a tweet Friday, "Today's my last day at CNN." Harwood added that he was "proud of the work" he's done at the network and called himself "lucky to serve the best in American media." He concluded, "look forward to figuring out what's next."

At this time, a reason for Harwood's departure remains unclear. The anchor first joined CNN back in early 2020 following a stint at CNBC, where he had been chief Washington correspondent. At both networks, Harwood was known for his outspoken voice on politics. According to The Hollywood Reporter, which cited an anonymous source, Harwood learned "last month" that he was out at the channel. In a statement to The Hill, a CNN spokesperson said, "we appreciate John's work covering the White House, and we wish him all the best."

Harwood's exit comes amid a bit of a shakeup at CNN. Last month, a CNN spokesperson confirmed that the network canceled its Reliable Sources program, which effectively concluded on Aug. 21. As a result of the cancellation, the network confirmed that former CNN chief media correspondent Brian Stelter "will leave the company. We appreciate his contributions to the network and wish him well as he embarks on new endeavors." In a statement to NPR, Stelter said, "It was a rare privilege to lead a weekly show focused on the press at a time when it has never been more consequential."

The exits come after Chris Licht became the network's chairman and CEO in the spring following Jeff Zucker's departure in February. With the new leadership has reportedly come a new goal for CNN: "a renewed commitment to objectivity, fairness and sobriety in its news reporting," per The Hill. In fact, just hours before Harwood abruptly announced his exit from the network, he called former President Donald Trump "a dishonest demagogue" on the air. Meanwhile, Stelter, who also reportedly had several years left on his CNN contract, said on his last show, "it is not partisan to stand up to demagogues. It's required – it's patriotic." However, it has not been confirmed that CNN's newfound focus on political neutrality and the anchors' outspoken voices led to the exits

Per THR, CNN viewers should expect more changes and departures in the coming weeks and months. Following the cancellation of Reliable Sources, CNN staff were reportedly said to be on edge about more changes. It is expected that these changes could include the exit of CNN correspondents.