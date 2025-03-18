John Goodman’s Character Getting New Love Interest in ‘The Righteous Gemstones’

The Gemstone family is heating things up for their final outing on HBO.

Sunday’s episode of popular comedy The Righteous Gemstones revealed that John Goodman’s character will finally have a new love interest after the death of his wife Aimee-Leigh has been a major part of his character arc throughout all four seasons—and his new flame is played by a TV legend.

While the premiere of Gemstones‘ fourth and final season wowed audiences by having Bradley Cooper star as a Gemstone progenitor in 1862 Virginia, the second episode brought us back to the present with a look at how times have changed for America’s most un-Christlike Christian family.

‘Baby Billy’ Freeman (Walton Goggins) has found a large audience with his Bible-themed quiz show, the three Gemstone children are relatively successful, and Eli Gemstone (John Goodman) is “wasting away in Margaritaville,” as Jesse Gemstone (Danny McBride) yells at him, by spending his retirement days on a boat in Florida. Eventually, Eli returns to the church with his kids, where Baby Billy declares to all that there’s been a power shift: he’s become “Tyler Perry” for his TV success, whereas Eli is “more like Luke Perry… dead.”

As Billy is celebrating his success and the Gemstone children are practicing how to fly jetpacks, the three siblings celebrate as their mother’s “former bestie” walks in the building with plans of assisting them at the church. The woman, Lori, is played by Will & Grace and Parks & Recreation star Megan Mullally. (Mullally’s casting was previously announced, but her role wasn’t fully revealed until this episode.)

Eli and Lori quickly reconnect over their shared mourning for Aimee-Leigh, some awkward flirting transpires, and by the end of the episode they’re making out as the Pet Shop Boys’ classic hit It’s A Sin plays in the background. Finally, Eli Gemstone has his own love interest outside of a flashback. Now let’s hope Mullally and Goodman can make some comedy magic.

The Righteous Gemstones airs Sundays at 10 PM on HBO.