3 Major Stars Joining ‘Righteous Gemstones’ Season 4’s Cast

The funniest show on TV is back. The fourth and final season of HBO’s The Righteous Gemstones premiere Sunday—with new faces joining the Gemstone gang.

The first major addition was already featured in Sunday’s premiere, with a surprise appearance from Silver Linings Playbook star Bradley Cooper in a flashback episode. But the other two are similarly exciting. TV legend Megan Mullally and American Pie star Seann William Scott will be main characters in the new season.

The Righteous Gemstones centers around the Gemstone family, who are a family of televangelists and megachurch pastors. They often get themselves into unfortunate situations while trying to balance their religious professions with their worldly, greedy ways.

In season four, the three protagonists are celebrating the birthday of their dead mother Aimee-Leigh in typical Gemstone fashion by hosting a telethon to raise money for their church. But their father, Eli (John Goodman), has essentially fallen off the map and won’t return the phone calls of his children.

After they find him at some point this season, he’ll run into Laurie (Mullally), who was Aimee-Leigh’s best friend and musical partner. Eli and Laurie reconnect and unite over their shared grief, and she brings along her son Corey (Scott), who wants nothing more than to be a part of the Gemstone family he’s idolized his entire life.

It’s yet another group of fantastic guest stars for Gemstones, which has always featured the cream of the crop. Previous seasons have featured big names like Macaulay Culkin, Jason Schwartzman, Steve Zahn, Joe Jonas, Eric Andre, and Sturgill Simpson.

The Righteous Gemstones airs at 10 PM on HBO every Sunday night.