Megan Mullally Reacts to Leslie Jordan's Death: 'My Heart Is Breaking'

The world is mourning the loss of the beloved Leslie Jordan, who died at the age of 67 after reportedly being involved in a car accident. Many of those who worked with Jordan throughout the years, including his Will & Grace co-stars, have issued tributes to him following his passing. Megan Mullally, who worked closely with Jordan on Will & Grace, shared an especially kind message to celebrate her dear friend.

Mullally posted a still image from one of her and Jordan's scenes on the sitcom. Alongside the photo, she wrote that her "heart is breaking" upon hearing the news of Jordan's death. She continued to write that her late co-star was "one of the greats." While she noted that the phrase is often used, it's an appropriate one to use for Jordan.

"people use that expression a lot, and i'm not sure it's always applicable. there aren't that many people who are truly great at anything. but leslie was flawlessly funny, a virtuoso of comedy," Mullally wrote. "his timing, his delivery, all apparently effortless. you can't get any better than that." The actor wrote that she saw Jordan in September, making it all the more shocking to learn of his sudden passing. She went on to recall the last time that she hung out with him, which occurred in Washington D.C. while he was promoting his book, How Y'all Doing?.

"the prestigious national book festival was showcasing leslie and his best-selling book in washington d.c., and he'd asked me to come interview him for his event," Mullally shared. "i'd done my prep, but it was all completely unnecessary, of course, as i just had to barely unleash him and he went off on a series of absolutely hilarious stories that had the very large audience in hysterics for a solid hour." She recalled that Jordan appeared to be truly happy that day and that it was a joy for him to be able to see all of the support from his fans. Mullally wrote that "it meant so much to him that finally he'd found a vehicle through which to share it. he was absolutely unique. one of a kind. thank you to all of his fans! he really loved you all and was so genuinely appreciative of you."

Mullally ended her post by sharing how happy she is that she was able to share that experience with him so recently, calling it a "gift." She noted that she made sure to tell him just how much she loved him and that they shared some "big hugs." The Parks and Recreation star added, "love you, leslie. miss you already. and one thing i know for sure… there will never ever be another you."