'Joe Pickett' Meets Gary the Goat Mayor in Season 1 Blu-ray/DVD Deleted Scene (Exclusive Clip)

Paramount TV's Joe Pickett is now available to own on Blu-ray and DVD, and PopCulture.com has an exclusive clip that fans will not want to miss. In a deleted scene from the show, Wyoming game warden Joe Pickett (Michael Dorman) attends a budget meeting in his new post-town Saddlestring. While there, he meets the town's mayor for the first time: Gary, a local goat.

Clearly caught off-guard but still wanting to be professional, Joe begins reading the budget items from the list. After Gary bleats at a line about new fencing, Joe quips, "I'm not implying you had anything to do with that." The townsfolk chuckle, letting Joe know he's on the right track to making a good impression. He then leans in toward Gary and jokes in a whisper, "Do you think there's room in the budget for one of those fancy facial recognition systems, to keep me from ticketing any more governors?" Check out the full exclusive clip above!

Joe Pickett is based on the #1 bestselling book series by C.J. Box, and "follows a rookie game warden after he and his family move to an idyllic rural community in the mountains of Wyoming." The show first debuted oin Sprectrum and then later was added to Paramount+ as well. In addition to Dorman, the Season 1 cast also features Julianna Guill, Skywalker Hughes, Sharon Lawrence, Paul Sparks, Mustafa Speaks, Kamryn Pliva, and David Alan Grier. The show has been renewed for Season 2, though no premiere date has been set.

In July, 2022, Box sat down with Distinctly Montana to discuss his novel series and how it's felt to see his work adapted for television, which also includes ABC's Big Sky, an adaptation of his The Highway series. "It's a little other-worldly to see the books adapted for television. I like to joke that I'm involved in two aspects: I provided the source material and I cash the checks."

He went on to say, "I've had plenty of conversations with the show-runners for both Big Sky (ABC) and Joe Pickett (Paramount/Spectrum Originals), but l'm not involved in the day-to-day productions and I really don't want to be. Shooting a multi-episode television series involving hundreds of people is a wholly different animal than sitting alone in my office writing a novel. The most important thing to have happened as a result of the two television productions is that a lot of new readers are coming on board. Book sales have skyrocketed." Joe Pickett Season 1 is available on DVD and Blu-ray beginning Tuesday, February 7.