Watch: Joe Buck Reacts to Earning Pro Football Hall of Fame Nod

✖

Joe Buck, longtime NFL and MLB broadcaster for Fox, is now part of the Pro Football Hall of Fame. On Thursday night while calling the Cincinnati Bengals vs. Cleveland Browns game, Buck learned that he is the recipient of the Pete Rozelle Radio-Television Award, which is presented annually by the Pro Football Hall of Fame in Canton, Ohio. His father Jack Buck, also won the award, which makes them the only father and son combination to receive the honor.

"Oh my god. I don't even know that to say," Joe Buck said once he learned the news. His broadcast partner, former Dallas Cowboys quarterback Troy Aikman, congratulated him by saying "well deserved." Buck will be recognized during the Hall of Fame Enshrinees' Gold Jacket Dinner on Friday Aug. 6, 2021. He will then be presented with the award formally at the Hall of Fame Enshrinement Ceremony the following day.

Awesome moment as Joe @Buck finds out live on TV that he will be joining his father in the Pro Football Hall of fame! Congratulations Joe! 🙏 pic.twitter.com/hw0ejy2Pnn — FOX Sports: NFL (@NFLonFOX) September 18, 2020

"For 26 years, the entire lifetime of FOX Sports, Joe Buck has been a voice bringing the game to life for fans of NFL football," Pro Football Hall of Fame President David Baker said in a press release. Joe's preparation for his games and his delivery in key moments of those games bring an added quality to the network's production. Being named this year's Rozelle Award winner is well-deserved recognition for over two decades of excellence in his craft. I know his dad would be proud."

Buck became the lead NFL announcer for Fox Sports in 2020. Aikman joined him in 2005, forming the second longest-running broadcast team in NFL history, behind only Pat Summerall and John Madden, who worked together for 22 seasons. Before landing that role, Buck hosted Fox NFL Sunday pregame show and postgame show, The OT. He began working for Fox in 1994 at the age of 25.

Buck also is the lead announcer for Baseball games on Fox. In his career, Buck has called 20 of the last 22 World Series as well as six Super Bowls. Joe Buck's father, Jack, was a long time announcer for the St. Louis Cardinals. He died at the age of 77 in 2002.